World Cup scores, updates: Ecuador vs. Senegal, Netherlands vs. Qatar

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows.

Each group's games happen at the same time so teams don't have an advance notice of what they have to do to move on to the knockout round. Playing second can be a significant advantage in a group format like this.

Group A goes first on Tuesday while the United States and Group B are in the afternoon window.

Ecuador vs. Senegal

10 a.m. ET, FS1

Ecuador is into the knockout rounds with a win or tie while Senegal advances with a win and essentially needs the win to advance. If you’re looking to bet Senegal, take the win at +210 over the advancement odds at +175. Qatar isn’t beating the Netherlands by enough to get Senegal into the second round with a tie. We’re fascinated to see how Ecuador plays this game knowing two of the three possible outcomes are good enough. Let’s go with a Senegal upset.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Netherlands wins the group if it wins and has a better goal differential than Ecuador if Ecuador also wins. Given how Qatar has looked so far this tournament, we’re confident in a Netherlands win and a group victory, so pick the group win over the win straight up.

Live Updates
  • Yahoo Sports

    NED's Blind breaks down the left flank and has space and time to deliver a cross. However, the Qatar defense repel the threat as the ball bounces off two defenders and into the hands of Barsham. The Dutch are sniffing at a goal here early.

  • Yahoo Sports

    CHANCE FOR NETHERLANDS! Klaassen threads a ball through to Depay in the inside-left channel. He opts against the first-time strike, but sees his eventual effort blocked by Barsham and a host of defenders before Blind bundles a shot wide on the follow-up.

  • Yahoo Sports

    GREAT CHANCE! Jakobs gets in front of Preciado before squaring it across the box to the far post. Idrissa Gueye is unmarked as he runs onto it, but he fires his first-time shot wide.

  • Yahoo Sports

    We're off in Group A!

  • Yahoo Sports

    Ecuador vs. Senegal

    Ecuador to win (+140)

    Senegal to win (+210)

    Tie (+210)

    Ecuador is into the knockout rounds with a win or tie while Senegal advances with a win and essentially needs the win to advance. If you’re looking to bet Senegal, take the win at +210 over the advancement odds at +175. Qatar isn’t beating the Netherlands by enough to get Senegal into the second round with a tie. We’re fascinated to see how Ecuador plays this game knowing two of the three possible outcomes are good enough. Let’s go with a Senegal upset.

    Netherlands vs. Qatar

    Netherlands to win (-550)

    Qatar to win (+1300)

    Tie (+575)

    Netherlands wins the group if it wins and has a better goal differential than Ecuador if Ecuador also wins. Given how Qatar has looked so far this tournament, we’re confident in a Netherlands win and a group victory, so pick the group win over the win straight up.

  • Yahoo Sports

    Group A standings

    1. Ecuador, 4 points

    2. Netherlands, 4 points

    3. Senegal, 3 points

    4. Qatar, 0 points

  • Yahoo Sports

    We are just about underway here with the Group A finales, Senegal vs. Ecuador and Netherlands vs. Qatar.

Latest Stories

  • Netherlands vs Qatar LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Cody Gakpo starts

    Group A clash as Netherlands target top spot and last-16 qualification against hosts

  • Louis van Gaal convinced Netherlands ‘have a chance’ of winning World Cup

    The Oranje are unbeaten in 17 matches and on the cusp of reaching the knockout stages

  • England fan finds abandoned city in Qatar

    An England football fan exploring "hidden Qatar" found "eerie abandoned apartment blocks" where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived. Source: SWNS

  • Woman asks for charge to be dropped against Perry Hooper

    A woman who in August accused a former state legislator of groping her at a Montgomery restaurant is asking that a criminal charge against him be dropped. “I have asked that any charges against Perry Hooper be dismissed," the statement said.

  • ‘I thought about ending my life’: Cara Delevingne says internalised homophobia made her suicidal

    ‘I couldn’t talk to anyone about it,’ recalls model

  • China trumpeted zero-COVID policy - the problem is its people think life overseas looks a lot better

    The Chinese Communist Party has boxed itself into a dilemma.

  • Cara Delevingne Says She Thought About Ending Her Life Due To 'Internalised Homophobia And Shame’

    Cara Delevingne has said: 'I Thought About Ending My Life,' due to 'internalised homophobia and shame'. She added: 'I thought that I was abnormal.'

  • Returns Are the Retail Industry’s Quietly Mounting Logistics Problem

    Customer returns are skyrocketing in the U.S., but many items don’t go back to retailers’ shelves. WSJ looks into the complicated process and how retailers are responding to increasing returns. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • England vs Wales LIVE World Cup 2022: Kick off time, TV channel and team news for Group B decider

    England and Wales are gearing for a World Cup showdown tonight

  • Swiss loss sets up enticing rematch with Serbia at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing, and with a lot more on the line. Ever since the match schedule was made in April, the Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on. Not just because of the talented players on both teams, but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup. Four years ago in Russia, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka celebrated his goal again

  • World Cup 2022: The win-and-advance scenario is simple for the USMNT on Tuesday

    The United States is on to the knockout rounds with a win over Iran.

  • Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup

    AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday. Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and were in need of points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar. Down 2-0, Cho Geu-sung scored both of South Korea's goals about three minutes apart early in the second half to

  • Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

    Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar.

  • South Korea orders striking cement truckers back to work

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government issued an order Tuesday for some of the thousands of truck drivers who have been on strike to return to work, insisting that their nationwide walkout over freight fare issues is hurting an already weak economy. Despite facing the threat of delicensing or even prison terms, the strike’s organizers said they would defy the order and accused President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government of suppressing their labor rights and ignoring what they d

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Laval's Mital named Hec Crighton Trophy winner after impressive U Sports campaign

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval Rouge et Or receiver Kevin Mital was named the winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy as the most outstanding player in U Sports football at the annual Vanier Cup all-Canadian awards banquet on Thursday. Mital led the country in receptions (58) and receiving yards (751) in eight regular-season contests. His 12 touchdown receptions were a school record and tied the conference record held by Rob Harrod of Ottawa (1998) and Alexander Fox of Bishop’s (2013). The St-Hubert, Que., nati