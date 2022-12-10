World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England

The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win.

The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.

Morocco is Africa's first-ever World Cup semifinalist.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, France eliminated England, but not before England made things interesting in the second half. Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up the scoring in the 17th minute with a laser into the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Harry Kane leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty shot after Saka drew Tchouameni to him inside the box and got clipped.

Then, Olivier Giroud put France ahead with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. France held on for the 2-1 win and will meet Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Live coverage is over
  • Yahoo Sports

    France are through to the semifinals of the World Cup after a 2-1 win over England. The holders broke the deadlock in the 17th minute through Tchouameni's long-range strike into the bottom corner. England made a bright start to the second half though and were awarded a penalty after Saka was tripped, and Kane fired it into the back of the net. Giroud restored France's lead in the 78th minute with a header from close range and the Three Lions had another chance to equalize from the spot, but Kane blazed that one high over the bar.

  • Yahoo Sports

    Stones landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Giroud, and he's stayed down holding his ankle. The medical team are on to see to him, but it's not looking good for the defender.

  • Yahoo Sports

    England are searching for the late equalizer they need to take this to extra time. Shaw's corner is cleared by Upamecano, but Sterling recycles it on the right. It's too close to Lloris though as he plucks it out of the air.

  • Yahoo Sports

    We're three minutes into stoppage time with +8 added.

  • Yahoo Sports

    Maguire is judged to have led with his elbow during an aerial challenge with Griezmann. He's shown England's first booking at this World Cup.

  • Yahoo Sports

    England are keeping the ball well in front of France as they try to regain their rhythm again. They do win a free-kick on the right which Mount swings in, but Maguire can't pick out a team-mate.

  • Yahoo Sports

    Just like the first time, Kane goes to the keeper's right and Lloris is expecting it this time. He goes for power once again, but this time, he blazes it high over the bar and into the stands. Still 2-1 France!

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022 briefing: will England outflank France in last eight?

    There is more than the Mbappé factor to consider in quarter-final battle of the wings

  • Martinez is Argentina's shootout star again at World Cup

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Emiliano Martinez pulled up his shorts and performed a dance in front of Argentina's fans. Once again the Argentina goalkeeper was his country's penalty-shootout star, this time at the World Cup. Martinez made diving saves off penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday, after the match finished 2-2 after extra time.

  • Stocking stuffer gold: The $14 olive oil Giada De Laurentiis uses on ‘almost everything’

    The Lucini EVOO is a holy grail ingredient for celeb chefs and everyday foodies alike.

  • Dutch eliminated from World Cup in Louis van Gaal's finale

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) The Dutch were outnumbered in their quarterfinal match at the World Cup. Argentina had one Lionel Messi and the Netherlands had none. When Argentina escaped with a 4-3 penalty-kicks win following a 2-2 draw Saturday to reach a semifinal against Croatia, the Dutch crumpled to the field in their glaring orange uniforms, looking like a withered citrus grove.

  • Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer's biggest prize. Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for the second straight match on Saturday.

  • Morocco vs Portugal: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

    Morocco will look to carry their historic World Cup run further today when they take on Portugal in the quarter-finals. The Atlas Lions are enjoying an incredible campaign in Qatar and have reached the last eight for the very first time after a stunning penalty shootout upset of Spain, and also topping a tough Group F ahead of European giants Croatia and Belgium. After Fernando Santos made the huge decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo following his antics against South Korea, replacement Goncalo Ramos of Benfica destroyed Murat Yakin’s team with a stylish hat-trick in a 6-1 demolition that rivalled - and probably surpassed - only Brazil’s dominance seen so far.

  • Today at the World Cup: England set for France quarter-final showdown

    Gareth Southgate’s men are bidding to reach the last four for the third major tournament in a row.

  • Qatar World Cup: Day of destiny for France, England, Morocco and Portugal

    After the shocking Quarter Finals on "Fantastic Friday," with Croatia beating Brazil and the Netherlands sent off by Argentina, will the last eight games between Portugal and Morocco as well as England and France bring us a "Sizzling Saturday"? A "Scintillating Saturday? "Super Saturday" seems plain humdrum really. Whatever the hyperbole, the two games offer up an extravaganza of intrigue.Morocco and Portugal begin the excitement at the Al Thumama Stadium with the possibility to witness another

  • Grant Wahl, soccer journalist, dies at 48 in Qatar while covering World Cup

    Prominent soccer journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, just days after his 48th birthday.

  • Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco's World Cup run

    These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda before Saturday’s narrative-laden match.

  • World Cup 2022: Morocco hope for 'breakthrough' for Africa in quarter-final against Portugal

    Morocco stand on the brink of World Cup history for Africa, as the well-supported Atlas Lions hope to become the continent's first semi-finalists.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp