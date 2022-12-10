World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England
The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win.
The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.
Morocco is Africa's first-ever World Cup semifinalist.
In the second quarterfinal of the day, France eliminated England, but not before England made things interesting in the second half. Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up the scoring in the 17th minute with a laser into the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Harry Kane leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty shot after Saka drew Tchouameni to him inside the box and got clipped.
Then, Olivier Giroud put France ahead with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. France held on for the 2-1 win and will meet Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Stones landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Giroud, and he's stayed down holding his ankle. The medical team are on to see to him, but it's not looking good for the defender.
England are searching for the late equalizer they need to take this to extra time. Shaw's corner is cleared by Upamecano, but Sterling recycles it on the right. It's too close to Lloris though as he plucks it out of the air.
We're three minutes into stoppage time with +8 added.
Maguire is judged to have led with his elbow during an aerial challenge with Griezmann. He's shown England's first booking at this World Cup.
England are keeping the ball well in front of France as they try to regain their rhythm again. They do win a free-kick on the right which Mount swings in, but Maguire can't pick out a team-mate.
Just like the first time, Kane goes to the keeper's right and Lloris is expecting it this time. He goes for power once again, but this time, he blazes it high over the bar and into the stands. Still 2-1 France!