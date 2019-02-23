Canceled World Cup race in Bulgaria will not be rescheduled

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) -- The men's World Cup super-G that was canceled due to snowfall Saturday will not be replaced.

FIS men's race director Markus Waldner says ''there is no more time'' in the tight schedule to stage the race at another resort before the mid-March end of the season.

For the same reason, a giant slalom that was canceled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen last week will also not be rescheduled.

Saturday's race was called off a few hours before its scheduled start. Course workers had already moved 30 centimeters of fresh snow out of the track but it kept snowing.

FIS said conditions would not allow the race to happen ''due to last night's snowfall and the present weather situation.''

This season's calendar includes two more super-G events - in Kvitfjell next week and at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu on March 14. The top four in the standings are separated by just nine points: Vincent Kriechmayr leads with 236 points, followed by his Austrian teammate Matthias Mayer (233), Italy's Dominik Paris (230) and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (227).

Alexis Pinturault of France won a combined event, consisting of a super-G and a slalom run, on the same course Friday. A men's giant slalom is scheduled for Sunday.

