World Cup penalty records: How the 2022 quarter-finalists have fared through history

Dominik Livakovic was once again Croatia's penalty shootout hero, this time against Brazil

The 2022 World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with penalties already coming into play aplenty.

But as ever, the knockout rounds of a major tournament bring the added peril of penalty shoot-outs if the sides cannot be split across 120 minutes, and both Croatia and Brazil plus the Netherlands and Argentina needed them to separate the two teams in the opening two quarter-finals on Friday night.

Before the quarter-finals got underway, Telegraph Sport delved through the archives to assess each of the eight remaining sides' shoot-out records to see who had been spot-on historically... and which countries have struggled from 12 yards.

Croatia vs Brazil

What is Croatia's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: Four (three wins, one defeat)

After losing their first shoot-out in heartbreaking fashion in the Euro 2008 quarter-final, Croatia can boast a hat-trick of World Cup wins since.

They overcame Denmark in the 2018 round of 16 thanks to keeper Danijel Subasic's heroics, while Ivan Rakitic scored the winning spot-kick in the very next round against Russia.

At this tournament, Dominik Livakovic emulated Subasic’s heroics by saving three Japanese penalties to ensure his side's passage through to the last eight.

What is Brazil's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: 13 (eight wins, five defeats)

The Selecao famously won the 1994 World Cup final on penalties after a goalless draw against Italy, with Roberto Baggio blazing over the crossbar.

Brazil also downed the luckless Netherlands (more to come on them) in the 1998 semi-final, with Claudio Taffarel saving from Phillip Cocu and Ronald de Boer – although they were comfortably turned over by hosts France in the showpiece after the pre-match mystery over star striker Ronaldo's fitness.

There have been fewer shoot-outs for Brazil in recent years, with the most notable results including the Round of 16 triumph over Chile in 2014, when Julio Cesar made two saves, while spot-kick success against Paraguay in the 2019 Copa América quarter-final paved the way for glory in that tournament.

Netherlands vs Argentina

What is Holland's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: Seven (two wins, five defeats)

England might have developed a penalty shoot-out complex over the years, but the Dutch may well be history's biggest spot-kick strugglers.

A quick run-through of all the defeats which will continue to sting: Denmark in the Euro 1992 semi-final; France in the Euro '96 quarter-final, Brazil at World Cup '98; Italy in the Euro 2000 semi-final; and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

In better news, they have won two of their past three, with that loss in Brazil eight years ago following a quarter-final triumph against Costa Rica when Jasper Cillessen made two saves, while there was also a 5-4 shoot-out win over Sweden at Euro 2004 to shout about.

What is Argentina's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: 14 (eight wins, six defeats)

Sergio Goycochea was the hero back in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, memorably denying Italy's Roberto Donadoni and Aldo Serena as Argentina secured a place in the final.

Fast forward eight years (look away now England fans) and Argentina were also successful in their next World Cup shoot-out, with the Three Lions crashing out in the last 16 after David Batty's gut-wrenching miss.

Argentina despatched Netherlands in the 2014 semi-final, as mentioned above, but could not overcome Germany in the final where Mario Götze's extra-time goal was the difference.

In their most recent shoot-out, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez indulged in some trash talk with Colombia takers... and then saved three spot-kicks as Argentina progressed in the 2021 Copa América semi-final.

Emi Martinez saved three penalties against Colombia at the 2021 Copa America - AFP via Getty Images/Nelson Almeida

Morocco vs Portugal

What is Morocco's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: Three (one win, two defeats)

Prior to their last-16 shoot-out against Spain in Qatar, the Atlas Lions had never won a 12-yard battle of nerves before.

But those losses at the 1988 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments can be consigned to the dustbin of history, with the victory over Luis Enrique's side marking Moroccan football's finest moment.

What is Portugal's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: Four (three wins, one defeat)

Another painful blast from the past for England fans, who saw the 'Golden Generation' dumped out of two tournaments in succession by Portugal on penalties.

First up was the Euro 2004 quarter-final when Ricardo saved from Darius Vassell and then calmly slotted the winning penalty himself, before Portugal repeated the trick in the last eight at the World Cup in 2006, with Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missing.

Since then, Portugal have won one and lost one – falling short against Spain in the Euro 2012 semis, before getting the better of Poland at Euro 2016 after slotting all five penalties.

England vs France

What is England's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: Nine (two wins, seven defeats)

It does not make great reading. England fans hardly need reminding of all the shoot-out horror shows over the years, but here we go anyway... the 1990 World Cup semi-final against West Germany (cue Paul Gascoigne's tears); the Euro '96 semi against Germany when Gareth Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick; World Cup '98 against Argentina; Portugal x2 in 2004 and 2006; Italy in the Euro 2012 last eight; and then another defeat to the Azzurri in last year's Euro final at Wembley.

The two shoot-out wins? Against Spain in the Euro '96 quarter-final and Colombia four years ago when Eric Dier scored the winning penalty.

What is France's penalty shoot-out record?

Penalty shoot-outs: Seven (three wins, four defeats)

A mixed bag for the French, with more memorable losses than wins. The shoot-out defeats which will sting the most include the 1982 World Cup semi against West Germany, the Euro '98 semi-final loss against the Czech Republic, and, worst of all, the 2006 World Cup final against Italy, when the Azzurri won 5-3 on pens after Zinedine Zidane's headbutt.

France also lost their most recent shoot-out, being surprisingly dumped out of last summer's Euros by the Swiss after a thrilling 3-3 draw, with a certain Kylian Mbappé missing the crucial penalty.

Notable spot-kick victories include the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against Brazil, the Euro '96 quarter-final against the Netherlands, and the last-eight clash against Italy in 1998 which kept France on course for a historic triumph on home turf.