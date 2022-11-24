The World Cup’s most annoying pundits – rated

Michael Hogan
·7 min read
Alex Scott, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Gary Lineker
Alex Scott, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Gary Lineker

“Stick to football,” pleaded FIFA, somewhat optimistically. “Not on your nelly,” cried the media classes. The 2022 World Cup has so far been dominated not so much by the beautiful game itself but by broadcasters opining on anything apart from the action.

On both the BBC and ITV, pundits and presenters have been prone to issuing long-winded justifications about why they’re happily working away in the human rights black hole that is Qatar. Yes, they’re being handsomely paid to watch four weeks of football but they feel deeply conflicted about it, honest.

From taking the knee to rainbow armbands, from LGBTQ+ rights to migrant workers’ safety, retired footballers have put down their golf clubs, picked up their megaphones and are falling over themselves to prove to viewers at home exactly how right-on they are. They’re being accused not only of having their cake and eating it, but then virtue-signalling about how the cake’s ingredients weren’t sustainable enough and the oven was wasting energy.

Wokery, hair gel, shiny shirts – this World Cup truly has it all. And that’s just in the TV studios. What do you mean there’s a tournament going on too? We’ve rated five key culprits for their inability to stay in their sporting lane…

Alex Scott

Alex Scott - pixel GRG
Alex Scott - pixel GRG

Who? Former Lioness defender who made history as the first female pundit on Sky’s Super Sunday, before becoming the first permanent female host of BBC stalwart Football Focus.

Level of virtue-signalling: During the build-up to the tournament, Scott defended her decision to work in Qatar, while criticising the country’s human rights record and treatment of LGBTQ+ people. When FIFA threatened to give yellow cards to any player wearing a One Love armband, Scott defiantly wore one herself while standing pitchside before England’s opening match against Iran. 5/10

Time spent talking about issues that aren’t football: Not as much as you might think. While prominently wearing the armband, she did a piece to camera about Gareth Southgate’s starting XI without once mentioning the rainbow accessory. Scott left it to reporter Kelly Somers to say something. 3/10

Time spent doing their actual job: Scott does her tactical research and with 140 caps for England, knows her stuff. She might hit back at critics on social media but otherwise she keeps it business. 7/10

Annoyingness overall: As a woman of colour who was once in a long-term relationship with her Arsenal and England teammate Kelly Smith, trailblazer Scott has skin in the game. She also tends to let actions speak louder than words. 3/10

Roy Keane

Roy Keane - pixel GRG
Roy Keane - pixel GRG

Who? Former Manchester United and Republic Of Ireland hardcase who now sports a salty old sea-dog’s silvery beard and gets exasperated in glass boxes beside football pitches for a living.

Level of virtue-signalling: Surprisingly high. ‘Keano’ is a straight-talking man of few words but gave it both barrels during ITV’s coverage of Argentina v Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. But if you accused him of virtue-signalling, he’d probably leave you in hospital traction. 3/10

Time spent talking about issues that aren’t football: Keane said the England team should have stuck to their guns and worn the armbands, regardless of what sanctions were imposed. He added that “the World Cup shouldn’t be here. The corruption regarding FIFA, the way the country treats migrant workers, gay people… you can’t treat people like that. The bottom line is, we’re talking about common decency.” Well said. Pass the prawn sandwiches. 4/10

Time spent doing their actual job: Having said his piece, Keano was straight back to calling Argentine players pampered softies who didn’t get sufficiently stuck in. Don’t go changing, Royston. 8/10

Annoyingness overall: Well, I’m not going to tackle the Captain Birdseye of the commentary box about it. Are you? 2/10

Ian Wright

Ian Wright - pixel GRG
Ian Wright - pixel GRG

Who? Ex-Arsenal and England striker so beloved they surnamed him thrice: Ian Wright, Wright, Wright. Now a BBC and ITV pundit who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Level of virtue-signalling: Nuanced. Surprisingly, Wright partially agreed with FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s widely panned pre-tournament speech. Infantino urged Europeans not to criticise Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers who built the World Cup stadiums and infrastructure. In an emotional monologue on ITV, Wright compared the Gulf state’s issues to the UK: “Think about the Windrush generation and the fact that 80 per cent of them were not being paid and people have died waiting. When you are pointing the finger, you are pointing three at yourself.” 3/10

Time spent talking about issues that aren’t football: Wrighty is a staunch defender of the women’s game and England’s young black players. 4/10

Time spent doing their actual job: He mainly just wants the Three Lions to win and doesn’t care who knows it. Punching the air and banging on the studio windows, he’s the voice of fans inside the commentary box7/10

Annoyingness overall: His passion is so infectious, it’s impossible to stay mad at him for long. 2/10

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker - pixel GRG
Gary Lineker - pixel GRG

Who? The amply-eared crisp salesman is BBC Sport’s main anchor. Well, when he’s not being slapped on the perma-tanned wrist for breaking BBC impartiality rules on Twitter.

Level of virtue-signalling: So high that he’s even started retrospectively hand-wringing. Lineker says: “We were sportswashed four years ago in Russia.” He apparently felt “uncomfortable” during the 2018 World Cup, adding that both he and the BBC should have spoken out about human rights issues. 9/10

Time spent talking about issues that aren’t football: How long have you got? Before the first game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador, BBC One declined to show the opening ceremony, instead broadcasting a monologue from Lineker. He barely mentioned football during a half-hour critique of matters off the pitch, from corruption in the FIFA bidding process to the host country’s record on human rights, discriminatory LGBTQ+ laws, women’s issues, civil liberties and treatment of migrant workers. Including segments with BBC News’ Ros Atkins and Jeremy Bowen, it was more like Newsnight than the footie. Try cheering along to that in the pub. 9/10

Time spent doing their actual job: Somewhat superfluously, after his lengthy monologue, Lineker added that he wouldn’t be following FIFA’s plea to “stick to football”. You don’t say, Gaz. 1/10

Annoyingness overall: High. Check his social media replies to see how divisive he is. 8/10

Gary Neville

Gary Neville - pixel GRG
Gary Neville - pixel GRG

Who? The other of football’s two woke Garys, the sport’s self-appointed consciences-in-chief. Neville has carved out a niche on Sky as a ferociously well-informed pundit but has become increasingly politicised.

Level of virtue-signalling: Off the scale. Despite taking the coin of both ITV and Doha-based broadcaster beIN Sports, Neville has repeatedly said he “detests” Qatar’s human rights record. 8/10

Time spent talking about issues that aren’t football: Loads. Neville launched into a long justification, about his “long-term business and commercial relationships in south-east Asia” (yeah alright, Lord Sugar), while mentioning political parties, Heathrow Airport and the stock exchange. His latest diatribe appeared to criticise King Charles and the Prince of Wales for taking Qatari charitable donations. 9/10

Time spent doing their actual job: He can barely hop off his high horse long enough to mention football. Earlier this month, he guest-hosted Have I Got News For You and was eviscerated by Ian Hislop for his double standards. The clip went viral and Neville admitted he was “caught with a few punches to the face”. Only metaphorically speaking. Hislop is a lover, not a fighter. 2/10

Annoyingness overall: During their Old Trafford playing days, Roy Keane used to call Neville the “shop steward” and witheringly described him as “busy”. He didn’t know the half of it. 8/10

Latest Stories

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Texans coach Smith doesn't blame Mills for team's latest dud

    HOUSTON (AP) — A combative and irritated Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference on Sunday deflecting questions about why quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been benched after the Houston Texans were embarrassed at home in their worst performance of the season. Mills threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m goin

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become