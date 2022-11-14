World Cup: Morocco forward Amine Harit and Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski out injured

(Getty Images)

Morocco’s Olympique de Marseille forward Amine Harit has sustained a knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday, just over a week before the country’s World Cup 2022 opener with Croatia.

“Harit, injured during the match against AS Monaco on Sunday, has suffered a sprain of the cruciate ligaments of the left knee,” Marseille said in a statement.

The club did not give a timeline for the 25-year-old’s recovery after he was carried off on a stretcher before the hour mark during Marseille’s 3-2 win at Monaco.

French media said he was likely to miss the World Cup.

Morocco’s team delegation, including seven players, landed in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. The rest of the squad are due to join them once they are discharged by their respective clubs.

Morocco kick off their World Cup campaign on 23 November versus Croatia and also face Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Separately, Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski will also miss the World Cup after suffering an ankle dislocation on Sunday, while playing in Serie A side Spezia’s final game before the break.

The stopper has already been replaced by his national team, with former Liverpool youngster Kamil Grabara, now with FC Copenhagen, into the squad instead.

Poland are in Group C along with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Additional reporting by Reuters