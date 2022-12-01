World Cup matches today: The full list of Qatar 2022 fixtures and predictions for December 1 - SHUTTERSTOCK

The final round of group-stage matches at the Qatar World Cup is under way as teams continue battling it out in the first ever winter instalment of the competition.

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, which began way back in 1930, is also the first to be held in an Arab country. The State of Qatar is the smallest country in size (11,600 km2) and population (2.7 million) ever to host.

The World Cup features eight groups of four teams before the top two from each go through to a knockout round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. This format will be changed for the World Cup 2026 when the tournament will be expanded to 48 teams as the USA, Mexico and Canada co-host.

All World Cup matches today

Costa Rica vs Germany (Group E)

Japan vs Spain (Group E)

Canada vs Morocco (Group F)

Croatia vs Belgium (Group F)

Today's match predictions

From Jason Burt in Doha

Costa Rica 0 Germany 3: Germany have to win and surely will win. Even then they have to hope Japan do not beat Spain. Improbably Costa Rica can also go through so there is a lot riding on this game. Germany have actually been better than their results suggest. Expect a comfortable win.

Japan 1 Spain 2: Japan’s loss to Costa Rica was a shock while Spain have looked in total control of the group. But Japan are fighting for their lives which makes it difficult to predict despite Spain’s superiority although that should see them through.

Canada 1 Morocco 3: Morocco only need a draw and having not yet conceded a goal (in total in six successive matches now) and will be favourites after their 2-0 win over Belgium. Canada have been entertaining, without gaining a point, and will give it a go.

Croatia 2 Belgium 1: All logic suggests this will be a Croatia win. Belgium appear to be too old and are tearing themselves apart. Sometimes it does not always follow that we get the expected result but Croatia are driven and determined to win the group.

When are the knockout stages?

The knockout stages of this year's World Cup begin with the round of 16, before moving through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The first round of 16 match is on Saturday, December 3 at 3pm.

Story continues

What date is the World Cup 2022 final?

The last match of the World Cup will take place on Qatar National Day – Sunday, December 18. It will kick-off at 3pm UK time (6pm in Qatar, 10am ET, 9am CT and 7am PT) at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

Where is the next World Cup taking place?

The World Cup 2026 will be held across three host countries - America, Canada and Mexico - in a tournament first after the trio's bid fended off a strong proposal from Morocco. The competition matches will be played across 16 different cities - 11 from America, two in Canada and three in Mexico.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.