World Cup matches today: The full list of Qatar 2022 fixtures and predictions for December 6
The last-16 stage of the Qatar World Cup is over, with England among the teams into the quarter-finals.

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, which began way back in 1930, is also the first to be held in an Arab country. The State of Qatar is the smallest country in size (11,600 km2) and population (2.7 million) ever to host.

The World Cup featured eight groups of four teams before the top two from each went through to the knockout round of 16, which is followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

This format will be changed for the World Cup 2026 when the tournament will be expanded to 48 teams as the USA, Mexico and Canada co-host.

All World Cup matches today

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties)

Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

Today's match predictions

By Jason Burt in Doha

Morocco 1 Spain 2

Morocco are full of belief and backed by some of the most raucous fans at this World Cup. They will make it very hard for Spain who, despite Alvaro Morata’s threat, suffer from not converting their pressure into goals. This could easily go all the way to extra-time.

Portugal 0 Switzerland 1

Despite having such a strong side, and winning their group, Portugal have been underwhelming and fortunate so far. Their luck has to run out. The Swiss are a tough opponent and took Spain to penalties at Euro 2020. It could happen again.

When did the knockout stages start?

The knockout stages of this year's World Cup began on Saturday with the round of 16, before moving through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The first round of 16 match took place on Saturday, December 3 at 3pm.

A total of 16 teams progressed to the knockouts. They were Netherlands, Senegal, England, USA, Argentina, Poland, France, Australia, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland, Portugal and South Korea.

The teams to have reached the quarter-finals are Netherlands, England, Argentina, France, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal.

What date is the World Cup 2022 final?

The last match of the World Cup will take place on Qatar National Day – Sunday, December 18. It will kick-off at 3pm UK time (6pm in Qatar, 10am ET, 9am CT and 7am PT) at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

Where is the next World Cup taking place?

The World Cup 2026 will be held across three host countries – America, Canada and Mexico – in a tournament first after the trio's bid fended off a strong proposal from Morocco. The competition matches will be played across 16 different cities – 11 from America, two in Canada and three in Mexico.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

