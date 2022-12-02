World Cup matches today: The full list of Qatar 2022 fixtures and predictions for December 2

The final round of group-stage matches at the Qatar World Cup is under way as teams continue battling it out in the first ever winter instalment of the competition.

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, which began way back in 1930, is also the first to be held in an Arab country. The State of Qatar is the smallest country in size (11,600 km2) and population (2.7 million) ever to host.

The World Cup features eight groups of four teams before the top two from each go through to a knockout round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

This format will be changed for the World Cup 2026 when the tournament will be expanded to 48 teams as the USA, Mexico and Canada co-host.

All World Cup matches today

Ghana vs Uruguay LIVE!

South Korea vs Portugal LIVE!

Cameroon vs Brazil (7pm, ITV4)

Serbia vs Switzerland (7pm, ITV1)

Today's match predictions

By Jason Burt in Doha

Ghana 2 Uruguay 3

Ghana will not lack motivation – not least because of what happened in 2010 and the Luis Suarez handball. Uruguay will also be desperate to win as it is their only chance of going through. The problem is Uruguay are yet to score. Both teams will go for it.

South Korea 2 Portugal 2

Portugal have won the group so it may all depend on what team they field – will players be rested? South Korea have to win to have a chance, and will count themselves a little unlucky so far. With Son Heung-min leading the line they have goals in them.

Cameroon 0 Brazil 2

Brazil are through but are not guaranteed top spot – even if it would take an improbable set of results for them to be denied – so will probably not rest players. That spells bad news for Cameroon.

Serbia 2 Switzerland 2

In all likelihood the Swiss probably only need a draw and given their impressive organisation they should achieve that. But Serbia need a win and have a goal threat. It could be enthralling.

When are the knockout stages?

The knockout stages of this year's World Cup begin with the round of 16, before moving through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The first round of 16 match is on Saturday, December 3 at 3pm.

What date is the World Cup 2022 final?

The last match of the World Cup will take place on Qatar National Day – Sunday, December 18. It will kick-off at 3pm UK time (6pm in Qatar, 10am ET, 9am CT and 7am PT) at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

Where is the next World Cup taking place?

The World Cup 2026 will be held across three host countries - America, Canada and Mexico - in a tournament first after the trio's bid fended off a strong proposal from Morocco. The competition matches will be played across 16 different cities - 11 from America, two in Canada and three in Mexico.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

