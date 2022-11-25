World Cup matches today The full list of Qatar 2022 fixtures for November 25

The Qatar World Cup is now well-underway as the 32 teams continue to battle it out in the first ever winter instalment of the competition.

The 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, which began way back in 1930, is also the first to be held in an Arab country. The State of Qatar is the smallest country in size (11,600 km2) and population (2.7 million) ever to host.

The World Cup sees eight groups of four teams play before the top two from each go through to a knockout round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. This format will be changed for the World Cup 2026 when the tournament will be expanded to 48 teams as the USA, Mexico and Canada co-host.

If you want to see which teams are playing World Cup fixtures today at a glance, then read on to see which matches you can expect on November 25.

All World Cup matches today

Wales v Iran (Group B): Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am UK time (1pm in Qatar, 5am ET, 4am CT and 2am PT)

Qatar v Senegal (Group A): Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm UK time (4pm in Qatar, 8am ET, 7am CT and 5am PT)

Holland v Ecuador (Group A): Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm UK time (7pm in Qatar, 11am ET, 10am CT and 8am PT)

England v USA (Group B): Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm UK time (10pm in Qatar, 2pm ET, 1pm CT and 11am PT)

Today's match predictions

By Jason Burt

Wales 2 Iran 1

Even though they conceded six goals against England, Iran proved they have a goal threat. Wales will have to be careful but the second-half performance against the United States should give them encouragement.

Qatar 0 Senegal 2

Are Qatar the worst host team ever at a World Cup? They were unfortunate to escape with a 2-0 defeat against Ecuador in the opening game and should lose by a similar scoreline. Senegal are without Sadio Mane but will have too much.

Netherlands 1 Ecuador 0

The late win over Senegal sets the Dutch up to win the group. Defensively they are very strong while Ecuador are a hard nut to crack and are favourites, after the first round of games, to finish runners-up.

Story continues

England 3 USA 1

The Americans were disappointing against Wales but will still believe they should have won. Gareth Southgate has warned of their high energy and athleticism and it could be a very physical game. But England are flying and free-scoring.

When are the knockout stages?

The knockout stages of this year's World Cup will begin with the round of 16 before moving through to the quarter finals, semi finals and final. The first round of 16 match is on Saturday, December 3 at 3pm.

What date is the World Cup 2022 final?

The last match of the World Cup will take place on Qatar National Day – Sunday, December 18. It will kick-off at 3pm UK time (6pm in Qatar, 10am ET, 9am CT and 7am PT) at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

Where is the next World Cup taking place?

The World Cup 2026 will be held across three host countries - America, Canada and Mexico - in a tournament first after the trio's bid fended off a strong proposal from Morocco. The competition matches will be played across 16 different cities - 11 from America, two in Canada and three in Mexico.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.