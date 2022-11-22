World Cup live updates, scores: Lionel Messi opens scoring for Argentina; France begins title defense

Want more soccer? The World Cup has got it.

Monday's games combined for more than 45 minutes of stoppage time across three games. While England dominated Iran, the Netherlands found a way to win in the second half against Senegal and the U.S. men's national team drew 1-1 with Wales.

Lionel Messi starts his chase for his first World Cup trophy, while reigning champion France begins its title defense run Tuesday against Australia to wrap Day 3 of the World Cup group stages.

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on during a qualifying soccer match against Venezuela for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Messi opened scoring for Argentina with a penalty kick.

Messi makes his mark with opening goal

It took one of the World's greatest players, Lionel Messi, just 10 minutes to get things going for coach Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.

The referee jogged over to the video review stand in the eighth minute and called a foul inside the penalty box, which set up Messi for a penalty kick. Calm, cool and collected he converted.

MESSI SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Aew5QiCJTr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

Argentina's Lionel Messi has dominated the game of soccer over the past decade-plus. He has amassed an impressive résumé of career individual and team accomplishments. Yet, one prize — the grandest of them all — has eluded him.

Messi is not alone. Many of the greatest players in the history of the game didn't win a World Cup.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia — 5 a.m.

Lionel Messi might be the best player in the world, but he hasn't won a World Cup. Not yet, at least. His next, and maybe final chance starts Tuesday.

Time: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5 a.m. ET

Stadium: Lusail Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Denmark vs. Tunisia — 8 a.m.

Time: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. ET

Stadium: Education City Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Mexico vs. Poland — 11 a.m.

Time: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. ET

Stadium: Stadium 974

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

France vs. Australia — 2 p.m.

Time: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

