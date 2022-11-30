World Cup live updates: Mexico faces potential elimination; Australia, France advance to knockouts

Groups A and B were decided in exciting fashion at the World Cup on Tuesday. Senegal defeated Ecuador to join the Netherlands as the top two teams in Group A. Meanwhile, the U.S. men's national team held on to a 1-0 win over Iran to return to the Round of 16, joining England.

On Wednesday, Mexico fights to make an eighth consecutive knockout stage, but the odds are against them. Argentina and Lionel Messi are also back in action and will need to score against Poland's well-organized defense.

Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Mexico's defender Jesus Gallardo reacts at the final whistle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi's ovation

The legendary Argentina playmaker takes the field to a loud cheer from the crowd. Will this be the last time Messi takes the World Cup stage?

Messi and Argentina receive a loud ovation as they take the field

Argentina vs. Poland lineups

Lionel Messi's path to the knockout round is simple. Win and he's in. But Argentina will have to find the back of the net against Poland, who have yet to concede a goal.

How can Mexico advance in the World Cup?

So, you're saying there's a chance?

Even without a goal through two games at the World Cup, Mexico can still advance to the knockout rounds. But, they'll need some help from Argentina or Poland in their match.

USMNT keeping bags unpacked

DOHA, Qatar — When the U.S. men arrived at the World Cup, coach Gregg Berhalter told them to unpack their suitcases, put their clothes in the dresser and their books on the nightstand.

They were, he said, going to be here for the duration.

So while those new to the USMNT might see anything from here on out as a bonus, they don’t. The Netherlands are up next, and the U.S. men are coming to play.

"It's a great opportunity. But it's not something we're going into it thinking it's an honor," Berhalter said after the Americans advanced to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night.

“We deserve to be in the position we’re in, and we deserve to keep going.”

— Nancy Armour

FINAL: Tunisia eliminated despite win

A win for pride, Tunisia fought to the last minute, but its fate wasn't in its hands. Australia earned the second-place nod with a win over Denmark and celebrated accordingly.

Group D final standings

France (advance): 6 pts, 3 GD

Australia (advance): 6 pts, -1 GD

Tunisia: 4 pts, 0 GD

Denmark: 1 pt, -2 GD

Griezmann goal disallowed

In the dying moments of the game Griezmann redirected a cross into the net, but after a confusing VAR, the goal was disallowed. Despite the win, Tunisia goes home.

FINAL: Australia defeats Denmark, advances to Round of 16

With the win and Tunisia's draw with France, Australia secures a place in the Round of 16 for the second time in the nation's history.

France super subs coming in

Deschamps is trying to balance rest with form. His team is already moving on to the Round of 16. But since going down a goal to Tunisia, the French boss has brought on William Saliba, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

GOAL! Australia take the lead vs. Denmark

Elsewhere in Group D, Australia is not bowing out. Australia started the counter attack in their half of the field, with a long pass from Riley McGree to Mathew Leckie. Taking on two Denmark defenders, Leckie found the back of the net.

AND JUST LIKE THAT AUSTRALIA SCORES 😱



Now as it stands Australia is through to the knockout stage!

GOAL! Khazri gives Tunisia the lead

France's defense collapsed on Wahbi Khazri as the striker made his way to goal. He found the opening score and then was quickly subbed off for Issam Jebali. The celebration that followed showed just what it means.

Tunisia fans are going WILD

Kingsley Coman's audition for France

As one of nine changes coach Didier Deschamps made going into the game against Tunisia, Kingsley Coman has a 93.8% passing accuracy with 16 passes and 31 touches against Tunisia.

HALFTIME: World Cup Group D matches scoreless

As things currently stand, France will win Group D. But Tunisia has been knocking on the door, including a 34th minute chance from Wahbi Khazri, saved by back-up keeper Steve Mandanda.

Mandanda with the save! 🧤😤



Tunisia continues to get chances in the first half

Australia support back home

Even at 2am in Australia, fans are up early to see if their team can advance to its second Round of 16 appearance.

It's 2am in Melbourne, Australia and this is the scene at Fed Square to watch the FIFA World Cup 🤯🇦🇺



It's 2am in Melbourne, Australia and this is the scene at Fed Square to watch the FIFA World Cup

Tunisia goal disallowed

Tunisia, with pressure early, caught offside on a set piece chance against France. It was Nader Ghandri who almost gave the lead to his nation.

Tunisia finds the back of the net but the offside flag comes up

Australia vs. Denmark starting lineups

Elsewhere in Group D, Denmark continues to rotate its striker. While Christian Eriksen stands consistent in midfield, Martin Braithwaite takes his place to lead the Denmark attack as the third striker in three games. The Danish team faces a must-win situation.

Tunisia vs. France starting lineups

Plenty of changes for France, who broke the streak of defending champions not making it out of the group with its win against Denmark on Saturday.

USMNT advances to World Cup knockout rounds

Of course it was going to be Christian Pulisic.

He’s the wunderkind of this uber-talented young generation of U.S. men, “Captain America,” accomplishing things no American has before, for both club and country. If the USMNT is to make a run at this World Cup, and make people rethink their view of American soccer, it’s going to require something special from Pulisic.

“I don’t see it as a burden at all. I’m very excited for the moment,” he said before the tournament began. “I’m going to do the best I can in representing this country, and hope I make everyone back home proud.”

Oh, I’d say he’s got that covered.

A hard collision with Iran’s goalkeeper sent Pulisic to the hospital with an abdominal injury Tuesday night, but not before his goal in the 38th minute gave the USMNT what it needed to beat Iran 1-0 and advance to the knockout rounds.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the USMNT will be one of the last 16 teams standing.

— Nancy Armour

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico — 2 p.m.

Is Mexico out of the World Cup? Not yet. But El Tri must win (and get some help) in order to make an eighth consecutive Round of 16. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will be looking to prove its opening match wasn't a fluke.

Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Poland vs. Argentina — 2 p.m.

Argentina avoided disaster against Mexico and kept its, and Lionel Messi's, World Cup dreams alive, while prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski finally got his World Cup goal. The best way for both teams to advance is to win in a wide open Group C.

Messi scored twice in two World Cup games this tournament and will likely have to do it again to get to the Round of 16 against Poland who has kept a clean sheet through two games this competition.

Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Australia vs. Denmark — 10 a.m.

Australia's win over Tunisia has them in favorable position to qualify for its second group stage appearance. The last time these two teams met in the World Cup, they drew 1-1. Christian Eriksen scored the first goal in that game.

Denmark will have to overcome its longest winless run in the World Cup, currently at five games.

Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Tunisia vs. France — 10 a.m.

Defending champion France is the only team to have already qualified from Group D. So does that mean stars like Kylian Mbappe will be saved for the next round? After all, France has already lost a handful of starters this year.

In the first competitive match between the two teams, Tunisia looks to take advantage of a French team whose eyes are already on the next round.

Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

