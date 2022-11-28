World Cup live scores, updates: Quick Cameroon goals tie Serbia; Brazil faces Switzerland without Neymar

The final round of phase two of the World Cup gets underway Monday. With Qatar and Canada officially eliminated over the weekend, things are getting down to the wire.

On Monday, Cameroon and Serbia battle for a much-needed win. Brazil takes the pitch without Neymar, who is working his way back from a sprained ankle after the opening game. And Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Luis Suarez and Uruguay.

WORLD CUP 2022: Schedule, scores and latest news

OPINION: US Soccer's biggest misstep with Iran support was mistaking the World Cup for a bubble

FUTBOL, FOOTBALL, AND EVERYTHING IN-BETWEEN: Stay up to date with our sports newsletter

Brazil's Neymar (10) controls the ball against Serbia during their World Cup match on Nov. 24, 2022.

GOAL(S)! Cameroon scores twice

Cameroon wasn't done yet. The first goal, Vincent Aboubakar times his run perfectly to get on the end of a long ball from Jean-Charles Castelletto. Aboubakar bounces the shot over goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and into the roof of goal. No immediate celebration due to an offside check, but the goal is give.

WHAT A CHIP 🔥



After a VAR check, the goal stands and Cameroon takes one back! 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/2zwCtckDjW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Minutes later Cameroon continued its push. This time Aboubakar saw the final pass and assisted Eric Choupo-Moting to tie the score.

THIS GAME IS TIED 😱



Cameroon scores a third! pic.twitter.com/pXvPbKC8I6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Goal! Serbia in control

A complete team effort, timed to near-perfection. With Cameroon goalkeeper Epassy pulled out of his area, Serbia pass around him. Mitrovic glides a ball into the back of the net, assisted by Zivkovic.

Story continues

This sequence from Serbia was CLEAN 👏🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/OyHPGVThxZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Don't miss a moment of the 2022 World Cup

Want to watch the U.S. men's national team return, see what's likely Lionel Messi's last go with Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or witness France's title-defense run? Add matches to your calendar and keep up to date with the latest tournament news.

GOAL! Serbia scores twice in stoppage time

Pushing for the first goal, Strahinja Pavlovic gets one back for Serbia with a leaping, driving header from a free kick taken by Tadic.

Cameroon just needed to get to halftime after controlling the games for much of the half. But a failed clearance by Zambo allows Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to take the ball. After a quick one-two pass with Andrija Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic makes it two.

AND JUST LIKE THAT SERBIA TAKES THE LEAD



What turnaround by Serbia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y5RX0wL4ic — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

GOAL! Cameroon score on set piece

It's Cameroon who strikes first after Serbia is caught ball-watching on a corner kick. Jean-Charles Castelletto made the late run in behind to tap in his first international goal and put his team ahead.

The cross, the header, and the finish 🙌



What a goal by Cameroon 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/Zj5yRTC4B4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Chance: Serbia nearly goes ahead

After an early moment of injury concern, Aleksandar Mitrovic returned to the pitch and has continued his impact on attack. Assisted by Dusan Tadic, Mitrovic makes a little move, causing a Cameroon defender to slip, but his following shot bangs off the left post.

Off the post! 😳



Aleksandar Mitrović nearly puts Serbia out in front 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/iMIDrcZeRu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Cameroon, Serbia starting lineups

One noticeable change for Cameroon's squad is the exclusion of goalkeeper André Onana. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Onana was left out because he "insisted for different style of goalkeeping, more 'traditional'"

📋 A look at the starting XIs from our first game of the day! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

Portugal vs. Uruguay — 2 p.m.

Portugal proved its dominance over Ghana in a 3-2 win, but showed it was not immune to a silly mistake or two. Cristiano Rolando became the first man to score in five World Cup tournaments. He is the country's all-time goal-scorer with 118 goals.

Uruguay, meanwhile, will look for its first victory of the tournament after a stalemate against South Korea.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Brazil vs. Switzerland — 11 a.m.

Neymar left the game against Serbia in tears after injuring his ankle. The sprain will keep the Brazilian superstar out of Monday's match against Switzerland, though he hasn't been ruled out of the World Cup completely. Is Neymar fouled too much?

Brazil will also be without Juventus defender Danilo. The squad will rely heavily of Richarlison as they look to extend their unbeaten streak in the group stage to 17, something no other team has done.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

South Korea vs. Ghana — 8 a.m.

South Korea performed better than expectations, holding Luis Suarez and Uruguay to a scoreless draw. Meanwhile, Ghana also over-performed in an exciting battle against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. Ultimately, Portugal took all three points, but it wasn't without some nervy moments.

This is the first World Cup meeting between South Korea and Ghana, though the teams have met six previous times in friendlies, splitting the wins.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Cameroon vs. Serbia — 5 a.m.

Serbia is bottom of Group G after an opening match loss to Brazil, the pre-tournament favorites. Cameroon also lost its opening game to Switzerland. And both teams will be looking to avoid defeat which would likely mean an early exit from the 2022 tournament.

Serbia have not won against an African nation in its previous two meetings — in 2006 against Ivory Coast and 2010 against Ghana. Meanwhile, Cameroon seeks to avoid equaling the longest losing run by a World Cup team.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup: Brazil vs. Switzerland without Neymar; Portugal-Uruguay