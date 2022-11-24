World Cup live scores, updates: Son starts for South Korea vs. Uruguay; Ronaldo, Neymar in action later

USA TODAY Sports Staff
·5 min read

With two days of upsets in a row, can Portugal or Serbia make it three?

A Thanksgiving World Cup slate of matches continues, includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Neymar coming to the table.

Switzerland took down Cameroon 1-0 to kick things off this morning. Up next is Suarez and Uruguay taking on Son Heung-min and South Korea. The parade of matches continues with Ronaldo — in likely his last world cup — and Portugal facing Ghana. Will he use his performance for Portugal as an audition for a new club?

Finally, champion-favorite Brazil, and its nine forwards, start its World Cup campaign against Serbia in Group G.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup group G soccer match against Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
The man in the mask — Son Heung-min

Son is South Korea's star. He plays his club soccer for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. For South Korea, he has 35 goals in 104 international appearances.

Son is wearing a mask against Uruguay due to a left eye socket fracture, which happened earlier this month against Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League. He has not played in three weeks.

“He knows, and we know, that after this injury we cannot rule out any risks,” coach Paulo Bento said.

Starting lineups for Uruguay vs. South Korea

Son gets the start opposite Jose Gimenez. The South Korean superstar makes his return after fracturing his face Nov. 2 during a Champions League game.

For Uruguay, Luis Suarez makes his fourth World Cup appearance. He will line up next to Darwin Nunez, 23, who is making his 14th overall appearance for Uruguay and third alongside Suarez.

World Cup's craziest moments includes Uruguay's Luis Suarez

Something bonkers happens at every FIFA World Cup.

The type of moments that make you scream, "what just happened?!?"

From David Beckham's ejection during the 1998 World Cup and Diego Maradona's famous "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup to Zinedine Zidane's shocking headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final and Suarez biting another player, here's a look at the craziest moments from previous World Cups.

Embolo leads Switzerland past Cameroon

Switzerland won it's opening game, beating Cameroon 1-0 and Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, scored the only goal. Brazil and Serbia face off to finish opening day fro Group G.

Switzerland takes 1-0 lead vs. Cameroon 

Switzerland's Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, nails a shot from the center of the box to break the scoreless tie in the 49th minute.

Switzerland, Cameroon tied at halftime

Switzerland and Cameroon went into halftime with the score tied 0-0 as Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept Cameroon off the scoreboard, making two saves in the first half.

What are the best World Cup goals and moments in history?

Whether it was Landon Donovan's late winner in 2010 or Diego Maradona's "Goal of the Century" for Argentina in 1986, the World Cup has delivered memorable moments on a global stage for over 90 years.

Going into this year's tournament in Qatar, for the first time in the Middle East, these are the top 10 best moments (plus a bonus honorable mention!) from the World Cup's illustrious history.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon — 5 a.m.

With heavy hitters like Brazil and Serbia rounding out Group G, Switzerland and Cameroon will both be eager to pick up points in this game. While Cameroon was swept in 2010 and 2014 group stages, Switzerland has advanced to the knockouts in four of their last five tournament appearances.

Time:  Thursday, Nov. 24 at 5 a.m. ET

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Uruguay vs. South Korea — 8 a.m.

The focus for this game is on Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who is working back from a fractured left eye socket he sustained Nov. 1 in Champions League. He is expected to play with a face mask.

“He knows, and we know, that after this injury we cannot rule out any risks,” coach Paulo Bento said.

Time:  Thursday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. ET

Stadium: Education City Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Portugal vs. Ghana — 11 a.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his displeasure with his former club Manchester United known. So will this World Cup, likely his last, be an audition for a new team? Ronaldo, 37, has assured the drama won't spill over to country and his former United teammate Bruno Fernandes agreed. At least publicly.

"Our focus is 100% on the national team and we are 100% focused on what we have to do,” Fernandes said.

Time:  Thursday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. ET

Stadium: Stadium 974

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Brazil vs. Serbia — 2 p.m.

You have to be confident to bring nine forwards to the World Cup, and tournament-favorite Brazil did just that. With players such as Neymar and Vinicius Jr., settling for anything less than a trophy could be seen as a failure for this team.

Time:  Thursday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lusail Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup updates: Ronaldo, Portugal kick off against Ghana

