World Cup live scores, updates: Japan, Costa Rica tied at halftime; Spain vs. Germany later

Play in Groups E and F continues Sunday after an action-packed opening week at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

One of the favorites in Group E — four-time men's World Cup champion Germany — dropped in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan on Wednesday. Germany now has the tall task of facing Spain, which looked like world-beaters in a 7-0 rout of overmatched Costa Rica.

Canada, playing in its first World Cup since 1986, is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 defeat against Belgium. On Sunday, they face Croatia, which is coming off a scoreless draw against Morocco.

Japan's Daichi Kamada (15) and Maya Yoshida (22) celebrate after defeating Germany on Wednesday at Khalifa International Stadium.

HALFTIME: Japan, Costa Rica 0-0

For Costa Rica, things are going to plan. Los Ticos are sitting back and keeping Japan from running behind their defense. For Japan, it'll want to make some changes to get a score on the board and keep its Round of 16 hopes alive.

Halftime stats:

Possession: Japan 42%, Costa Rica 58%

Shots: Japan 2 (0 on target), Costa Rica 3 (0 on target)

Japan vs. Costa Rica underway

Costa Rica is playing for pride after losing its opening game 7-0 to Spain, while Japan looks to prove the win over Germany wasn't a fluke.

Japan, who pressured Germany early, have stayed back against Los Ticos, splitting the possession battle (Japan 44%, Costa Rica 56%). The best attacking attempt for Japan came from Ritsu Doan, who drove into the box, but his cross was stamped out by goalkeeper Keylor Navas .

Spain vs. Germany — 2 p.m.

These two European heavyweights had very different experiences in their respective opening World Cup games. While Spain opened with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica, Germany was on the wrong end of one of the more stunning results of this tournament, losing 2-1 to Japan. Die Mannschaft is in a precarious situation. It must earn a result against Spain or find itself on the brink of not getting outside of the group stage in a second consecutive World Cup.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. ET

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Croatia vs. Canada — 11 a.m.

Playing in its first World Cup since 1986, Canada put forth an inspiring performance in a 1-0 setback to Belgium, the third-place finishers at the 2018 World Cup. Now, Canada must face the 2018 runners-up, Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman added some possible bulletin board material for the Croatians following his team's loss Wednesday, saying, "I told (the players) they belong here and we’re going to go and F Croatia." Croatia is coming off a 0-0 draw against Morocco.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. ET

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Belgium vs. Morocco — 8 a.m.

Morocco earned a scoreless draw against Croatia — the 2018 World Cup finalists — in the opener, and now takes aim at another squad that made a deep run at the last World Cup, Belgium.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

Japan vs. Costa Rica — 5 a.m.

After upsetting European powerhouse Germany in its World Cup opener, Japan now faces a Costa Rica team that was run off the pitch, 7-0, by Spain. With another win Sunday, Japan could secure its fourth Round of 16 qualification in the past six World Cups.

Time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. ET

Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

How to watch: FS1 and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

