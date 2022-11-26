World Cup live scores, updates: France continues World Cup journey against Denmark, Lewandowski paces Poland victory

It's time to start looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup knockout round.

Poland started the Day 7 with a big 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal as Poland moved into first place in Group C.

Continuing the second phase of group stage games, defending champion France are looking to remain steady against Denmark.

Argentina wraps up Day 7, viewing their match against Mexico as a "final." Will Lionel Messi fall short of a World Cup trophy early in what's likely his final tournament?

TOPSHOT - Poland's forward #09 Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022.

Half time: France,Demark remain scoreless

France dominated the game pace in the first half. The French took 13 shots and held the ball for 49% of the time. There were some close calls, but Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel held his own with strong play.

Despite the scoreless play, there have been some pretty cool moments. Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen pulled out a little trickery as he dribbled past French defender Theo Hernandez in the 37th minute.

Jules Koundé receives yellow card

Jules Koundé gets a yellow card in the 43rd minute. Denmark challenges France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as Christian Eriksen missed a shot attempt wide left.

Demark has two shot attempts in the first half.

France attacks with early goal chances

France continues to attack within the 18-yard box. They have attempted 11 shots, including three shots on goal. Demark has been on the defensive for most of the first half. They have challenged France with just one shot attempt.

Andreas Christensen draws yellow card; Denmark gets huge save

In the 20th minute, Andreas Christensen draws a yellow card after stopping Kylian Mbappé sprinting down the field. The foul set up France for their best goal scoring attempt.

French standout Adrien Rabiot nailed a header towards the center of the net. However, Demark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel came up with a crucial save.

SCHMEICHEL SAVE



He makes his first big save of the day for Denmark 🔒 pic.twitter.com/xgbLjboQ4B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

France-Demark: What to watch

France looks to win their sixth consecutive World Cup game. They would join Spain as the latest team to reach the accomplishment. Spain won six games in a row during the 2010 World Cup.

Demark has recorded a draw in four consecutive World Cup games. Both teams will meet for the fourth time in World Cup play. All the previous meetings have been in group play.

France-Demark starting lineups

Day 7 continues with France-Denmark ready to compete in Group D play. Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game. French standout Theo Hernandez steps into a big role as he replaces his brother, Lucas, in the starting unit.

Lucas Hernandez is expected to miss the remainder of the World Cup tournament with an ACL injury.

Full time: Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

A really entertaining game with chances at both ends. Szczęsny really was the difference, making some crucial saves for Poland — particularly his double save from the spot — to give the likes of Zieliński and Lewandowski the chance to score the goals. Poland takes a huge step toward the last 16 while the Saudis come back to earth after their massive upset over Argentina. — Seth Vertelney

Lewandowski nets first World Cup goal

Robert Lewandowski finally has his first World Cup goal, pushing Poland to a 2-0 lead and closer to three points.

Saudi Arabia will need to commit players forward in order to rally. — Seth Vertelney

LEWANDOWSKI SCORES HIS FIRST EVER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL 🇵🇱🙌 pic.twitter.com/iQbQTDH3Cf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Just missed

Saudi Arabia nearly hit the equalizer, then Poland nearly extended its lead. Alas its still 1-0 in Poland's favor.

Really nice passing by Saudi Arabia in tight areas leads to a shot for Albrikan, who blazes his shot over from close range.

Then, with basically Poland's first chance of the half, Milik crashes a header from close range off the crossbar.

Poland went off the post again moments later as Lewandowski flashed across the near post, his shot going off his own knee and then into the post. So close to Poland's second and the striker's first ever World Cup goal. — Seth Vertelney

Saves keep coming for Szczęsny

Another huge Szczęsny save after a scramble in front of goal falls to the feet of Aldawsari. But just like he did on the penalty, the Polish goalkeeper produces a great save on Aldawsari to keep it 1-0. — Seth Vertelney

Second half underway

Saudi Arabia-Poland resume in an even affair that Poland leads through some real quality on both ends of the field, particularly Szczęsny's incredible double save off a penalty. — Seth Vertelney

Big save

After a VAR review, the referee determines that Bielik kicked Alshehri's leg, sending the Saudi striker to the ground.

Szczęsny then went down low to his right to deny Aldawsari from the spot. The goalkeeper got up on his feet quickly and then made an even better save on the rebound. Incredible stuff from the Polish shot-stopper to keep his side in front. — Seth Vertelney

Breakthrough

Goal for Poland! Piotr Zieliński opens the scoring to give his side a 1-0 lead.

It was a great move by Poland down the right flank with Lewandowski showing great composure after a low cross from Matty Cash, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper, tracking it down, keeping it in play and pulling it back to find Zieliński, who slammed it home from close range.

THERE IT IS FOR POLAND 🇵🇱



Piotr Zieliński finds the back of the net pic.twitter.com/F1mlATVuhn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Moments before Ali Albulayhi exhibited some really good defense by shielding off Robert Lewandowski and drawing a foul in his box. Lewandowski appeared to have accidentally stepped on the defender's arm in the process. After getting some treatment, Albulayhi returned to the game. — Seth Vertelney

Risky business

Potentially big moment as Poland right back Matty Cash, already on a yellow card, clatters into Mohammed Al Burayk during an aerial challenge. Risky move by Cash but he gets away with it amid protests from Saudi players.

Poland nearly had the opening goal, but Saudi striker Saleh Alshehri was in the right place to clear a goal-bound header from Krystian Bielik off a corner kick. — Seth Vertelney

Getting an early feel

It's been a lively start to Saudi Arabia-Poland with Saudi Arabia threatening early and both teams generating some positive attacking sequences.

Mohamed Kanno's powerful strike is well tipped over by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Saudis have a real home-field advantage in this one, with thousands of fans having traveled over the border to Qatar to create a hostile environment for Poland. — Seth Vertelney

Lineups for Poland-Saudi Arabia

Poland and Saudi Arabia are next.

Feeling the excitement

Saudi Arabia soccer fans are on top of the world in the aftermath of beating World Cup favorite Argentina.

The Saudi Arabia fans are out in force again Saturday, hoping their team can pull off another upset.

Saudi Arabia had the shock of the World Cup so far, beating Lionel Messi and tournament favorite Argentina. At a mall next to Khalifa Stadium, there numerous fans with Saudi flags wrapped around their shoulders and wearing jerseys. Several young fans even wore green-and-white wigs. Their delight in their team is well-earned. The win over Argentina was just their fourth-ever at the World Cup. — Nancy Armour

Full time: Australia 1, Tunisia 0

The Socceroos made an early header by Mitchell Duke hold up and pocketed their first three points of this World Cup.

Australia was playing for its World Cup life after losing its opener to France. Tunisia, which ended in a draw against Denmark to start the tournament, is still alive in Group D but faces 2018 World Cup champion France on Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA BREAKS THROUGH 🇦🇺



Mitch Duke puts the Socceroos on top! pic.twitter.com/UgDzjNY66l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup updates: Poland defeats Saudi Arabia, France-Denmark next