World Cup Group B permutations: What England, USA, Wales and Iran need to qualify for knockout stages

With the final round of matches in Group B to come, it is still mathematically possible for all teams to qualify for the last 16.

England sit top of the group with four points, followed by Iran on three, USA on two, and Wales on one.

Telegraph Sport looks into what each team needs to reach the knockout stages in Qatar – and their likely opponents after the group stage.

What do England need to qualify?

England will reach the knockout stage if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales on Tuesday.

An England win would guarantee Gareth Southgate's side top spot, but they can still draw and finish top unless Iran beat the United States or the Americans overcome Iran by at least four goals.

England will also finish top if Iran and USA draw and the Three Lions do not lose to Wales by four or more goals.

What do Wales need to qualify?

For Wales to progress they must beat England and hope for a draw between the United States and Iran.

If USA vs Iran does not end in a draw, Wales must beat England by four goals to advance.

What do the USA need to qualify?

The United States must win to go through.

What do Iran need to qualify?

Iran will advance with a draw unless Wales beat England.

What are the final Group B fixtures and when?

Iran vs USA: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha)

Wales vs England: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET) (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

What happens if teams finish level on points?

Goal difference, rather than head-to-head record becomes the decider if teams are level on points in the group. If this is the same, then total goals scored will be used to separate teams.

If teams are still tied, then head-to-head record will be used to decide who finishes higher. If this still does not yield a ranking in the group, then positions are decided by fair play record, which takes bookings into account.

The only time fair play record has been needed to separate teams was between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 World Cup, where Senegal lost out due to more bookings received.

Who will the winner of Group B play next?

The winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A – likely to be either Ecuador or Senegal, who play each other on Tuesday – with the Netherlands likely to beat Qatar to finish top.

Who will the runner-up of Group B play next?

This would set up a clash with the winner of Group A, which is likely to be the Netherlands.