World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.
The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.
Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, alongside fellow European sides England, Spain, and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina will also likely feature in the knockout stages, while Senegal could represent Africa’s biggest hopes of winning for the first time.
England will meeting either Wales or Scotland if either of their UK neighbours make it out of the play-offs, in Group B with USA and Iran. Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H.
Hosts Qatar start their tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands – the latter duo will be the first match of the 2022 World Cup.
Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.
Key dates
Group stage: 21 November to 2 December
Round of 16: 3-6 December
Quarter-finals: 9-10 December
Semi-finals: 13-14 December
Final: 18 December
Kick-off times
The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm in Qatar (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the UK).
The final round of group games and all knockout matches will be at 6pm and 10pm in Qatar (3pm and 7pm).
The final is set for 6pm locally (3pm).
Full fixture schedule
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.
21 November 2022, 13:00, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
Qatar v Ecuador
21 November 2022
Senegal v Netherlands
25 November 2022
Qatar v Senegal
25 November 2022
Netherlands v Ecuador
29 November 2022
Netherlands v Qatar
29 November 2022
Ecuador v Senegal
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.
21 November 2022
England v Iran
21 November 2022
United States v UEFA Path A winners
25 November 2022
England v United States
25 November 2022
UEFA Path A winners v Iran
29 November 2022
UEFA Path A winners v England
29 November 2022
Iran v United States
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.
22 November 2022
Argentina v Saudi Arabia
22 November 2022
Mexico v Poland
26 November 2022
Argentina v Mexico
26 November 2022
Poland v Saudi Arabia
30 November 2022
Poland v Argentina
30 November 2022
Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia.
22 November 2022
France v AFC–CONMEBOL winners
22 November 2022
Denmark v Tunisia
26 November 2022
France v Denmark
26 November 2022
Tunisia v AFC–CONMEBOL winners
30 November 2022
Tunisia v France
30 November 2022
AFC–CONMEBOL winners v Denmark
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.
23 November 2022
Spain v CONCACAF–OFC winners
23 November 2022
Germany v Japan
27 November 2022
Spain v Germany
27 November 2022
Japan v CONCACAF–OFC winners
1 December 2022
Japan v Spain
1 December 2022
CONCACAF–OFC winners v Germany
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.
23 November 2022
Belgium v Canada
23 November 2022
Morocco v Croatia
27 November 2022
Belgium v Morocco
27 November 2022
Croatia v Canada
1 December 2022
Croatia v Belgium
1 December 2022
Canada v Morocco
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
24 November 2022
Brazil v Serbia
24 November 2022
Switzerland v Cameroon
28 November 2022
Brazil v Switzerland
28 November 2022
Cameroon v Serbia
2 December 2022
Cameroon v Brazil
2 December 2022
Serbia v Switzerland
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
24 November 2022
Portugal v Ghana
24 November 2022
Uruguay v South Korea
28 November 2022
Portugal v Uruguay
28 November 2022
South Korea v Ghana
2 December 2022
South Korea v Portugal
2 December 2022
Ghana v Uruguay