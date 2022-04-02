World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

Lawrence Ostlere
·4 min read

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.

The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.

Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, alongside fellow European sides England, Spain, and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina will also likely feature in the knockout stages, while Senegal could represent Africa’s biggest hopes of winning for the first time.

England will meeting either Wales or Scotland if either of their UK neighbours make it out of the play-offs, in Group B with USA and Iran. Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H.

Hosts Qatar start their tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands – the latter duo will be the first match of the 2022 World Cup.

Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.

Key dates

Group stage: 21 November to 2 December

Round of 16: 3-6 December

Quarter-finals: 9-10 December

Semi-finals: 13-14 December

Final: 18 December

Kick-off times

The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm in Qatar (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the UK).

The final round of group games and all knockout matches will be at 6pm and 10pm in Qatar (3pm and 7pm).

The final is set for 6pm locally (3pm).

Full fixture schedule

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

21 November 2022, 13:00, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Qatar v Ecuador

21 November 2022

Senegal v Netherlands

25 November 2022

Qatar v Senegal

25 November 2022

Netherlands v Ecuador

29 November 2022

Netherlands v Qatar

29 November 2022

Ecuador v Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.

21 November 2022

England v Iran

21 November 2022

United States v UEFA Path A winners

25 November 2022

England v United States

25 November 2022

UEFA Path A winners v Iran

29 November 2022

UEFA Path A winners v England

29 November 2022

Iran v United States

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

22 November 2022

Argentina v Saudi Arabia

22 November 2022

Mexico v Poland

26 November 2022

Argentina v Mexico

26 November 2022

Poland v Saudi Arabia

30 November 2022

Poland v Argentina

30 November 2022

Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia.

22 November 2022

France v AFC–CONMEBOL winners

22 November 2022

Denmark v Tunisia

26 November 2022

France v Denmark

26 November 2022

Tunisia v AFC–CONMEBOL winners

30 November 2022

Tunisia v France

30 November 2022

AFC–CONMEBOL winners v Denmark

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.

23 November 2022

Spain v CONCACAF–OFC winners

23 November 2022

Germany v Japan

27 November 2022

Spain v Germany

27 November 2022

Japan v CONCACAF–OFC winners

1 December 2022

Japan v Spain

1 December 2022

CONCACAF–OFC winners v Germany

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

23 November 2022

Belgium v Canada

23 November 2022

Morocco v Croatia

27 November 2022

Belgium v Morocco

27 November 2022

Croatia v Canada

1 December 2022

Croatia v Belgium

1 December 2022

Canada v Morocco

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

24 November 2022

Brazil v Serbia

24 November 2022

Switzerland v Cameroon

28 November 2022

Brazil v Switzerland

28 November 2022

Cameroon v Serbia

2 December 2022

Cameroon v Brazil

2 December 2022

Serbia v Switzerland

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

24 November 2022

Portugal v Ghana

24 November 2022

Uruguay v South Korea

28 November 2022

Portugal v Uruguay

28 November 2022

South Korea v Ghana

2 December 2022

South Korea v Portugal

2 December 2022

Ghana v Uruguay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • The NHL rules changes GMs should be pitching

    As NHL general managers gather in Florida, Rahef joins Julian, Sam and Omar on Zone Time to propose their own rule changes. From a return to full two-minute penalties to officials doing post-game interviews, to the dreaded offside review.&nbsp;