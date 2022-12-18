World Cup final scores, updates: Lionel Messi, Argentina top France in penalty shootout thriller

It had to come to penalty kicks.

One of the greatest World Cup games ever finished with a shootout and Lionel Messi finally has his moment as Argentina topped France to win soccer's biggest trophy.

The regulation and extra-time periods did not disappoint as Argentina and France traded goals throughout. With an early penalty and a brilliant first-half effort, Argentina seemed to be coasting with a 2-0 lead. But consecutive goals within two minutes from Kylian Mbappe changed the tenor of the game and sent it to extra time. In that period, both Messi and Mbappe scored in dramatic fashion for a 3-3 result to send it to penalties.

In the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shined yet again, thwarting France's comeback with shot-blocking and mind games to seal it, 4-2.