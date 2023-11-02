Wayne Barnes retires: ‘The abuse has become too much’

Wayne Barnes refereed 111 Test matches since his first in 2006 - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Wayne Barnes, who oversaw the World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, has announced his retirement from refereeing, stating that online abuse and threats have become too regular for everyone involved in rugby union.

The 44-year-old bows out as the most experienced referees in the history of international rugby, having refereed 111 Test matches since his first in 2006.

But his announcement comes less than a week since Telegraph Sport revealed that Barnes and his wife, Polly, had been subjected to online abuse and death threats following the World Cup final, which followed a similar horrific backlash to officiating last year’s autumn Test between the Springboks and France.

After watching last Saturday night’s final in the Stade de France along with their two children, Polly Barnes posted on Instagram, “What a vile atmosphere at the Stade de France. It’s just a game k---heads”, before adding: “See ya later Rugby World Cup. Won’t miss you, or the death threats.”

Barnes announced his retirement on Thursday and he paid tribute to his family as well as a host of mentors.

“Over the past 20 years, I have been in the middle of some of the greatest rugby matches in history,” said Barnes, who was the subject of death threats last weekend as the Springboks secured their second consecutive World Cup title.

“I have seen some of the world’s best players and worked with some of the finest coaches the game has ever produced. Last Saturday, I was privileged to referee the Rugby World Cup final between two of the most iconic teams in sport; the All Blacks and the Springboks. People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family.

“My children have missed out on time with their dad for far too long and I am now looking forward to family weekends, sports matches, school assemblies and birthday parties. My wife, Polly, has sacrificed more than anyone so that I have been able to achieve some of my personal goals. While I have been away most weekends and for decent chunks of the year, she has had to juggle being an amazing mum with two active children, along with holding down a hugely successful career of her own.”

Barnes also became a fixture of the club game in Europe, refereeing 10 Premiership finals and three European Champions Cup deciders. He will not be lost to the sport, or to officiating, and signed off by criticising a culture of online vitriol.

“I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game,” he added.

“I am extremely proud that my career has spanned five Rugby World Cups, 26 Six Nations matches, three European Champions Cup finals and 10 Premiership finals, and I’m grateful for all of those who have helped me along the way, in particular, Chris White, Tony Spreadbury, Brian Campsall, Nigel Yates and Phil Keith-Roach. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Joël Jutge, the match officials manager at World Rugby, was among those to laud Barnes.

“Wayne’s ability to read and understand the game is second to none,” Jutge said. “He also embodies the passion, professionalism and dedication that was at the heart of a superb team of match officials at Rugby World Cup 2023.

“He is a credit to refereeing, a role model for those looking to pick up the whistle and has played a huge role in advancing match officiating standards on and off the field. I would like to wish Wayne, Polly and the family the very best for the next chapter.”

Bill Beaumont, the chairman of the global governing body, declared that Barnes would be remembered among the greats of the game.

“Wayne has been a truly fantastic ambassador for rugby, both on and off the pitch. What makes him so special is not only his stellar refereeing career, but his wider contribution to the game, making refereeing more accessible to more people. He will rightly be remembered as one of the greats – a credit to the game, his nation and his family.

“On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family I would like to thank Wayne for his incredible dedication, commitment, passion and love for the game, which led him to achieve the ultimate accolade in the game, selection on merit to referee the Rugby World Cup 2023 final. He was also a deserving recipient of the World Rugby Referee Award in 2019.

“Refereeing is a tough job, perhaps the toughest in sport. It takes a special person with passion, dedication and a support network around them to be so good for so long, to referee 111 tests and to earn the respect of players, coaches and fans alike.”

