World Cup final officials hit back at France fans over criticism of Lionel Messi’s extra-time goal

The World Cup final officials have hit back at criticism from French fans and sections of the media as the fall-out from Argentina’s victory continues.

Complaints began in the immediate aftermatch of last weekend’s remarkable final, with L’Equipe among those to claim that Lionel Messi’s extra-time goal should have been ruled out as two Argentina substitutes were already on the pitch in celebration before the ball crossed the line.

That made it 3-2 to Argentina before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick late in extra-time to send it to a penalty shootout, which was won when Gonzalo Montiel converted his spot-kick.

Referee Szymon Marciniak was praised by many for his officiating in the final, and responsed to the disgruntled French fans at a press conference by lifting up his phone and revealing a picture he said showed a number of substitutes were also on the pitch for one of Les Blues’ goals.

“The French didn’t mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal,” Marciniak said.

Over 200,000 people have now signed a petition to replay the final, with many French fans believing Argentina’s opening goal, a penalty from Messi, came after an Angel di Maria dive. There are also suggestions Mbappe was fouled in the build-up to their second goal.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski, who was the VAR official for the final, has little time for the criticism aimed at him and his colleagues.

“There were six goals where there were several tight situations in the crucial phase of attacks,” he said via RMC Sport.

“I had three penalties which were very well dictated by Szymon Marciniak. I had two situations with a potential red card and a super-difficult dive of Marcus Thuram, and remember that sometimes a dive is in the balance with a penalty.”

He added: “When you’re sitting in a warm chair, drinking a beer and eating crisps, everything seems simple, he tackles about the criticisms levelled against the refereeing of this final.”