Argentina vs France World Cup final live: score and latest updates

Argentina vs France, World Cup final live score: Quick-fire Mbappe goals level match - Martin Rickett/PA

05:03 PM

End of 90 minutes: Argentina 2 France 2

Alan Shearer on the BBC: "Crazy. Bonkers, for 80 minutes France did not have a shot and they looked lethargic and tired."

05:02 PM

90+ mins: Argentina 2 France 2

With just a few seconds left, it is Argentina who break, the ball is in the air but it will not quite come down for Messi... and France can hack clear. That's the end of normal time and France, amazingly, are still in it!

05:01 PM

90+ mins: Argentina 2 France 2

France defend the corner well and Acuna has to make a prof foul to stop the break. Yellow.

05:00 PM

90+ mins: Argentina 2 France 2

But here is Messi! Sticks his arm up and receives the ball on the right, has a look, sets himself and smashes a vicious shot at the goal. Well tipped over by Lloris.

04:59 PM

90+ mins: Argentina 2 France 2

France absolutely surging. It's Muani down the left seemingly moving at twice the speed of the Arg players. Messi not had a kick for minutes. Argentina clear in something like desperation.

04:57 PM

90+ mins: Argentina 2 France 2

From that corner, France keep the ball alive and here's Coman with some great work down the left. Plays it in. Shot! Martinez spills it but pounces on the rebound.

04:56 PM

90+ mins: Argentina 2 France 2

As those eight minutes begin, Mbappe looks like a man possessed as he drives forward and smashes it at goal. Deflected behind for corner.

04:55 PM

90 mins: Argentina 2 France 2

Argentina, rattled, manage to slow the game down a bit. France, who can surely scarcely believe they are still in it, are also happy to take a little breather.

We are going to have 8 minutes added time.

04:50 PM

87 mins: Argentina 2 France 2

Heart in mouth time for Fernandez as he dangles a leg and Thuram goes over. Nooo! Pen? Nooooo! A dive! Thuram booked for diving and he makes no complaint.

04:49 PM

86 mins: Argentina 2 France 2

Suddenly it is all France! Muani, Coman and Thuram are attacking Argentina with their pace and skill and the Argentines - much as against the Dutch big boys - do not like it up 'em. Another rapier attack and Muani only needed to be an inch taller to head that home.

Where was this French side an hour ago?

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates - Reuters

04:45 PM

GOAL! Argentina 2 France 2 (Mbappe 81)

A second goal, that is what they have got! No way! And it's an unbelievable goal as well. A wonderful interchange from Kingsley Coman and Kylian Mbappe, a flick through from Coman and Mbappe has smashed the ball home with a sensational finish. Pure instinctive genius and somehow France are back on terms.

Kylian Mbappe of France scores the team's second goal - Getty

04:44 PM

80 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

What have you got, France?

04:43 PM

GOAL! Argentina 2 France 1 (Mbappe 80 pen)

Oh wow, Mbappe's heart must have been in his mouth there. Martinez guesses correctly, dives low and right and he gets a hand to it. But not enough and France have an improbable lifeline!

Kylian Mbappe of France scores the team's first goal from the penalty spot past Emiliano Martinez of Argentina - Getty Images Europe

04:42 PM

79 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Penalty to France! A long ball in the channel, Muani is haring after it and he has got the run on Otamendi. Otamendi panics and hauls him down by the shoulder. Clear penalty.

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi concedes a penalty against France's Randal Kolo Muani - Reuters

04:41 PM

77 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Romero and De Paul each draw fouls and use the chance to run the clock down.

04:40 PM

76 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

That flurry from France seems to have passed. It's not De Paul and Messi who are having most of the ball and they are passing neatly and dangerously as they look for the third.

04:38 PM

04:36 PM

73 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Griezmann and Hernandez make way for Coman and Camavinga. Deschamps basically chucking everyone up front.



04:34 PM

70 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

France definitely showing signs of life. Mbappe picks the ball up and deploys his trademark move of the cut in from the left and the shot with the right. Over the bar.

04:32 PM

68 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Now Herenandez crosses, Otamendi - remember him? - has to head over his own bar. From the corner, Muani gets to it but can do nothing with a reasonable chance.

04:32 PM

67 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

France causing a few more problems but without really causing alarms. Griezmann with a nice low cross but finds no colleague.

04:30 PM

63 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Argentina coach confident enough to give Di Maria a breather. He comes off.

Mbappe is currently at Ronaldo 1998 levels of disappointing. Wonder what explanations will emerge?

French coach Didier Deschamps on TF1 during half time: "We have been through this. We have been anticipating this, our players should have known. But we haven’t had the right attitude or response, we are 2-0 down, with one half left. We will need to do a lot to come back from this. [Argentina] have been playing like they’re in the World Cup final…that is not the case for us unfortunately."

04:27 PM

62 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Argentina break again! They are four on four, they carve the French open again and it's a really good bit of defending from Upamecano to just do enough to put Mac Allister off. Lloris intervenes.

Hugo Lloris of France makes a save against Alexis Mac Allister - Getty

04:24 PM

60 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Angel Di Maria crosses low, there's a stepover and Messi is just about to pull the trigger when Rabiot puts in a vital saving tackle.

Delightful stuff from Di Maria again, he's been the MotM so far for me. What you saying?

04:21 PM

58 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Mbappe, in frustration, kicks out at De Paul.

Argentina are soon up the other end, here's Julian Alvarez, pinching the ball and trying to beat Lloris from a narrow angle. He is not successful.

04:21 PM

57 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Randal Muani making some contributions. Rattling down that right flank, but no end product. But still. At least ARG being given something to think about.

04:20 PM

56 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Game more bitty since the half, ref has more to do. Another foul by an Argentine player, Nicolas Tagliafico I think.

04:18 PM

55 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Rabiot is booked for slicing down De Paul from behind. Seems to have done him a mischief.

04:16 PM

52 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

A view from French telly. Former French international Jerome Rothen: "Physically speaking, we can see that the French players have not recovered from their last two games, which were no doubt complicated. When physically you are not in the game, you get eaten by a team which, for its part, is fully in it, even stratospheric. [Argentina] has an incredible team in terms of personality, character, and technicality. Before it was the Argentina of Messi, but now it is the Argentina of Messi, Di Maria, De Paul."

Cheers Rebecca Rosman for that soupcon.

04:14 PM

51 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Something something perhaps for France here with Mbappers winning them a corner.

But Emi Martinez is up for that splendidly and gathers with real authority.

04:12 PM

48 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

France still second to everything both in the attacking and defensive theatres. Nice move here from the Argentines, Di Maria down the left, cuts everyone out with a long ball to De Paul on the right. He cracks a volley first time but it's straight at Lloris.

04:10 PM

46 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Vast swathes of empty seats in the corporates as the second half begins, everyone presumably enjoying the finger buffet and official partner refreshments.

But the second dig begins much as the first, France on their heels, Argentina busy and bright, and the splendid Mac Allister is nearly through. Fernandez had crossed it. French opened up all too easily once again.

04:08 PM

The players are out

after half-time. It will be Argentina to resume.

04:06 PM

A tale of two superstars

Here is Messi's touch map in the first 30 mins - Opta

...

Mbappe's touches in the first 30 - Opta

04:00 PM

...and here's the picture in France

outside a cafe in Marseille, - AP

03:59 PM

Here's the scenes in Argentina...

Fans of Argentina celebrate - AFP via Getty

03:58 PM

Poor old Giroud

France's Olivier Giroud is substituted off by France coach Didier Deschamps - Reuters

03:56 PM

HALF TIME: Argentina 2 France 0

You have to admire the Argentine total commitment to all aspects of the modern footballer's repertoire: as they come off, they they are all around the ref giving him pelters, working him, telling him about some decision or other.

But once they get to the dressing room they will surely reflect on a first half of dreams: they have completely pasted France so far in all departments. Di Maria chopped down for a pen, and then a lovely team goal finished by the same player.

Dembele one of two French changes in the first half. He was awful, maybe unwell. Giroud looked like he was carrying a knock. Mbappe might as well have stayed in the hotel.

03:53 PM

45+ mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Griezmann floats the freekick in, Varane at the far post the target, but that evades all-comers. That's the half.

03:52 PM

45+ mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Muani has injected some energy at least, and is fouled by Hernandez, who tries to pretend he is injured but is booked anyway.

03:52 PM

45+ mins: Argentina 2 France 0

We work our way through the seven minutes of extra time. France look like they could do with a sit down and a delicious revitalising Gauloises Blonde. Here's Tom Morgan:

"The virus really does appear to have taken its toll on the French camp. That 40th minute substitution is humiliating for Giroud and Dembele. The former Arsenal man hasn't been training ahead of this match. Griezmann is also looking off it by his high standards."

03:50 PM

45+ mins: Argentina 2 France 0

First half double change: gutsy tactical call from Deschamps, or managerial tantrum?

03:48 PM

42 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Ref has managed to find seven minutes of added time, don't really know how. A bit more of a delay as Hernandez - who has at least been putting it about a bit - fouls an opponent. De Paul.

03:46 PM

Top-notch celebration too

Angel Di Maria of Argentina celebrates - Getty

03:42 PM

41 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Double change from France!! Wow. You don't see that every day.

41 minutes. Giroud and his iffy knee are getting the hook. As is Dembele, who has been all over the shop. Marcus Thuram and Kolo Muani are the men on.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina scores - Getty

03:39 PM

37 mins: Argentina 2 France 0

Don't know if it's the illness in the camp, the occasion, the intimidation factor of Messi, the fact that their fans are outnumbered 10-1, the tactics or a combination but France are overawed here and are getting battered.

They try to regroup here by passing it around a bit but are going nowhere.

03:37 PM

GOAL! Argentina 2 France 0 (Di Maria 36)

It's two! The French side are ripped into the sad, dusty little shreds of a stale croissant, a superb team goal from the Argentines, a sweeping move of pace, verve, and skill that is finished hard and low by Angel Di Maria. What a goal.

Lionel Messi with a cute flick to Julian Alvarez, he sends Alexis Mac Allister running. He finds Angel di Maria with a low ball and it's a wonderful crisp finish.



Angel Di Maria of Argentina scores the team's second - Getty

03:35 PM

33 mins: Argentina 1 France 0

Mbappe with a rare involvement.

03:33 PM

32 mins: Argentina 1 France 0

Still all Argentina. Messi with an inventive scoop out to the left flank, Di Maria does well to keep it in, crosses, and then there is a wild shot from (I think) Fernandez. No, Alvarez. Anyway it went out for a thrown in so not sure either will be claiming it too vociferously.

03:29 PM

29 mins: Argentina 1 France 0

In more familiar role, Messi now takes a corner for Argentina. Dealt with.

03:29 PM

28 mins: Argentina 1 France 0

Messi back for some defensive detail that sees him leap into Hernandez, hurting both of them temporarily. Both ok to continue.

03:28 PM

26 mins: Argentina 1 France 0

Will that wake France up? They have been poor.

03:23 PM

GOAL! Argentina 1 France 0 (Messi 22 pen)

Messi! Tucks it away away low to Lloris's left. The keeper goes the other way and that's that. Never in doubt.

Messi scores from the spot - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tom Morgan writes: "Di Maria has been the difference so far. Argentina's switch to a 4-3-3 system has caught France off guard, it seems. There was a lingering hug with Messi after he tucked away the penalty that Di Maria won."

03:22 PM

21 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Penalty awarded! Di Maria, at it, on it, up for it, cuts into the area at high speed and is brought down by Dembele. That's a penalty. Did he clip his ankle or touch him with the hand as he steamed in? Not certain. Ref happy to accept either answer because it was a rotten bit of defending. Totally sold himself.

Var agrees it's definitely a penalty.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina is fouled by Ousmane Dembele of France - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

03:21 PM

20 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Kylian Mbappe of France embraces Lionel Messi - FIFA via Getty Images)

This has been as close to involvement as Mbappe has got so far.

03:20 PM

19 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

First moment of attack for France of note. Hernandez rattles down the left flank and De Paul hurries over and knocks the Frenchman to the ground. Gives the French a freekick in the same sort of place you'd take a short corner in hockey. Giroud barrels through a few defenders a bit like Will Ferrell in ELF and then heads the ball over. Ref feels that it was a foul by big Ollie but I dunno. No great matter.

03:17 PM

16 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

France ripped open here. Dallying in defence. They are robbed, Argentina surge down the right. Cutback. Messi cannot quite get it, it runs to Di Maria who skies a chance over.

ADM shoots over

03:14 PM

12 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

What a treat it must be to be in the VVVIP area. Pogba, Djokovic, Macron, Sir Elton Musk, various Gulf princes. The dinner party from hell.

On the pitch, the South Americans are well on top. Di Maria seeing loads of the ball. Him and Messi really looking dangerous.

03:11 PM

Player ratings?

Who is catching your eye and who is turning your stomach?

03:09 PM

9 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Goalmouth bundle, Lloris not really taking charge of a high ball. Romero gives Lloris a wee dig in the ribs.

Meanwhile, Tom Morgan writes: "The massive 88,000 capacity Lusail Stadium filled up rapidly for kick off despite all the hassles on the metro earlier. Some of the late arrivals included an eclectic list of VIPs. Elon Musk, the controversial Twitter owner, has shown up, joining Emmanuel Macron, Novak Djokovic, Paul Pogba, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and various other Qatari princes in the posh seats. As expected the Argentina fans outnumber the French 20 to one."

03:08 PM

8 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

All ARG. Messi starts and attack, good work from Di Maria, back inside and De Paul has a shot that's deflected behind for the game's first corner.

Messi with a poor delivery.

03:07 PM

7 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

AG the OG.

This is the 73rd France game in a row with Antoine Griezmann involved. Whatever happens today, one of the most successful runs in international football history, given his output and team's success. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 18, 2022

03:06 PM

6 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Chopper Messi brings down Hernandez

03:05 PM

5 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Mac Allister allowed time to steady himself a crunch a hard shot at goal. Straight into the breadbasket of Lloris.

France have not started well. They are letting Argentina have it all their own way.

03:04 PM

3 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Upamecano lets Messi know he is aboot, climbing over him under a high ball. Ref blows for a foul.

03:03 PM

2 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

First show from Messi as he hustles down the left and loops a deep cross that France don't clear. Messi now picks it up again, finds space, and chips the ball over the defence. Nice! But offside.

03:01 PM

1 mins: Argentina 0 France 0

Kick off!

Argentina: Emi Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez. Subs: Armani, Foyth, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Acuna, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez.

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud. Subs: Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.

03:00 PM

TV battle

It's Matterface and Dixon plays Mowbray and Jenas. Ambassador, you are spoiling us x2.

02:59 PM

Politics!

"Ukraine has criticized FIFA, saying the football governing body had declined to show a video message from Voldymyr Zelenskiy before Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar, calling for world peace."

02:57 PM

Anthems!

Two bangers, both from the top table of the international anthem rankings.

Talking of top-tier...

Messi prematch - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

02:54 PM

Big Ollie looking a bit ginger

O Giroud warming up - David Klein / Sportimage

02:49 PM

Pitch battle?

And more from Jason Burt about the surprising state of the pitch.

"Strange to see for a World Cup Final that part of the pitch is not in the best shape. It looks like there have been running repairs carried out to one of the goalmouths at the Lusail Iconic Stadium - with a patch of grass replaced inside the six-yard area.

Given the billions spent on this World Cup and the state of the art stadiums it is unusual. There have been plenty of matches here but surely not enough for the pitch to have been damaged to that extent. Will it be a factor in the game? Probably not. But it does not look right."

The World Cup final pitch looking surprisingly poor - Jason Burt

02:48 PM

Olivier Giroud fully fit?

Jason Burt writes:

"There have been concerns in the French camp about the fitness of Olivier Giroud. In training before the final the 36-year-old striker was replaced by Marcus Thuram with Kylian Mbappe playing as a central striker.

Giroud has made the starting line-up but did not look wholly comfortable as he warmed up. Surely he will still start but it is one to keep an eye on as he was holding his knee a little.

Would be a massive blow to France who have been fighting a virus all week to try and get their strongest team out."

02:48 PM

Meet the referee

Hope he does not become the centre of attention this afternoon.

He is 41-year-old and he will become the first Pole to referee the final. He will be supported by assistants Tomasz Listkiewicz and Pawel Sokolnicki and I am fairly confident in saying that they are Polish also.

The fourth official is Ismail Elfath of the United States.

Listkiewicz’s father, Michal, was an assistant referee for the 1990 World Cup between Argentina and West Germany in Rome.

02:43 PM

Teams again

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.

02:38 PM

All eyes

Or at least the ones not on Messi, will be on Mbappe.

Here is an exclusive interview done by Jason Burt on the French main man.

Kylian Mbappe exclusive: 'I talked to Liverpool, but things were not over for me at PSG'

02:36 PM

Thanks to

my splendid colleague Andrew Quinn for the build-up. If I could award a prize for my person of the day so far it would be jointly shared between Andrew and Rio Ferdinand for THIS outfit. Alan Tyers now to take you through the match.

En route into the stadium.. it’s #FIFAWorldCup final day!



🇦🇷 vs 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/H7lLum4fIs — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 18, 2022

02:30 PM

Could Griezmann be the key man?

Although Kylian Mbappe has received many of the plaudits directed towards the French team, Antoine Griezmann has been magnificent in their run to the final.

Deployed in a deeper role than usual, Griezmann has created 21 chances, more than any other player in the tournament, with an average of 3.5 chances per game.

But his impressive form has not been restricted to attacking, as his defensive work has been extremely impressive. Against Morocco, whenever France lost the ball, he sat in front of the back four, offering protection. He made several good interceptions from dangerous Moroccan attacks and showed a real ability to win the ball back through tackles.

Before the World Cup, this is certainly something that wouldn't have been associated with Griezmann, but he has demonstrated that he can play as an all-round midfielder, rather than just as a creative forward.

02:22 PM

Pictures: The closing ceremony

Artists perform during the tournament closing ceremony prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium - Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

Fireworks explode as artists perform during the World Cup closing ceremony before the final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium - AP/Hassan Ammar

02:13 PM

The last time the sides met in the World Cup

Mbappe on 🔥

Di Maria's worldie 👏

Pavard's ping 🎯



If Argentina 🆚 France is anything like the last time these two met at the #FifaWorldCup then we're in for a cracker on Sunday! 😧 pic.twitter.com/fgiOGzrTxM — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 16, 2022

02:11 PM

Pictured: Macron at Lusail Stadium

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) waves ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) gives thumbs-up ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium - Getty Images/Kirill Kudryavtsev

02:07 PM

Messi to become World Cup appearances record-holder

26 - Lionel Messi is set to become the all-time record holder for most games played at the World Cup (26). Enduring. pic.twitter.com/WmDnXp6h6n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2022

02:05 PM

Pictured: Fans gear up for the big match

A supporter of Argentina and another of France cheer on the stands ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium - Getty Images/Franck Fife

Argentina fans show their support prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

France fans inside the stadium before the match - Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Argentinian fans cheer before the the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail - AP/Petr David Josek

01:56 PM

Varane starts despite illness

Raphael Varane had been a doubt as he had reportedly been by a virus which was going through the camp. Varane has won 12 out of the 13 finals that he has played in, so France will be hoping his streak continues.

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano return after suffering from the same illness. They missed the semi-final win.

Ibrahima Konate had also been ill in the last few days, and he drops to the bench. Fofana, who also started against Morocco, is on the bench.

01:50 PM

Di Maria starts for Argentina

Angel Di Maria starts his first match of the knock-out stages for Argentina.

He started all three of the group matches, setting up a goal against Mexico. But he has only played eight minutes since, in a cameo against the Netherlands.

The 34-year-old is one of the more experienced players in the squad and scored a fantastic long-range goal against France in the quarter-final four years ago.

He missed the 2014 final through injury.

01:44 PM

The teams are out!

Argentina: Emi Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Armani, Foyth, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Acuna, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez.

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Subs: Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.

01:40 PM

Deschamps inspects the pitch

Can he become only the second manager to win the World Cup twice?

Didier Deschamps, fitness coach Cyril Moine and goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot - Carl Recine/Reuters

01:37 PM

Who will win the Golden Boot?

While Messi and Mbappe have scored five goals each and are the favourites to win the Golden Boot, two other players are very much in the running.

Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez both have four goals each, and you wouldn't put it past either of them to score a brace.

01:33 PM

Match Predictor

Will Messi finally get hold of the World Cup? Or will Mbappe storm to his second win?

Let us know with our match predictor.

01:30 PM

Doha metro system overloading

FROM SAM WALLACE IN DOHA:

Reports that the metro system on Doha is massively over subscribed and that crowds at one of the main stations, Msheireb, where fans have to change to travel on the red line to the Lusail Stadium, are building up. Witnesses say platforms are full and it is becoming impossible to board trains. It appears that many ticketless fans are heading to Lusail just to be part of the experience. Doha's new metro system has not really been tested like this thus far apart from some heavy-use periods before and after games.

01:28 PM

Messi vs Mbappe: the final Qatar wanted

Messi and Mbappe made into a mosaic - AFP

Welcome to our live blog of the World Cup final between Argentina and France from the Lusail Stadium, 12 miles north of Doha in Qatar.

The kick-off time for UK viewers is 3pm and we will have team news an hour or so before that: who will be joining Lionel Messi of Argentina and Kylian Mbappe of France for a match that will define the sporting lives of all who play it?

Messi has said that this will be his last World Cup match and many neutrals are hoping that the best player of his generation and arguably the greatest player of all time exits this stage having plugged the one hole in his medal collection.

Argentina’s route to the final has been by turns thrilling, shocking and comfortable. They suffered arguably the worst World Cup upset ever in the group stages when they lost to Saudi Arabia, but then put Mexico and Poland away without too much fuss to set up a last-16 match with Australia. They looked to be cruising through that but then a late Enzo Fernandez own goal kept it interesting. The quarter-final match with the Netherlands was the most exciting of the World Cup: bitter, wild, pulsating and the Argentines eventually went through on pens. They strolled past Croatia in the semi.

France beat Australia and Denmark in the group stages, not entirely convincingly, and then their B team lost a dead rubber against Tunisia. Poland proved little trouble in the last-16 and then France narrowly squeaked past England in the quarters and then, despite a game effort from Morocco, always looked in control of the semi-final. Mbappe has been at times brilliant. They have had a virus in their camp, however, and it remains unclear what the impact of that might be.

It’s certainly the final that the Qatari moneymen wanted: PSG’s Messi versus PSG’s Mbappe. For the fan who sees the sport in terms of stars, it’s a romantic match-up of the greatest versus the crown prince. But this is a team game for all that and we eagerly await to see which side can get it together better on the day.