World Cup fan goes viral after buying beer from each country playing. ‘Here we go!’

A London man’s World Cup tradition has gone viral online and enticed beer aficionados across the globe.

Gus Hully took a photo the week before the World Cup behind a table stacked high with dozens of beers — one for each World Cup team’s country.

“A beer from all 32 countries playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” Hully said on Twitter. “Here we go!”

His idea, which began back in 2018 during the World Cup in Russia, has gone viral — and Hully still can’t believe it.

Some bottles were harder to get than others, Hully said, including a beer from the host country.

“Qatar was hard but (someone) knows a guy in Qatar who sorted me out. Senegal was ridiculous but managed to get a Russian fella living in Italy to bring me one back from his holiday in Senegal,” Hully wrote on Twitter.

In the end, Hully snagged a non-alcoholic ale for Qatar, which suits the county’s decision to ban alcoholic drinks in World Cup stadiums just 48 hours before the opening game.

Hully provided a list of all the World Cup country beers he collected:

Argentina - Quilmes

Australia - Cooper’s Red Ale

Belgium - Chimay Blue

Brazil - Antarctica

Cameroon - Beaufort Light

Canada - Moosehead

Costa Rica - Imperial

Croatia - Karlovacko

Denmark - FAXE

Ecuador - Pilsener

England - Camden Hells

France - Kronenbourg 1664

Germany - Spaten Oktoberfest

Ghana - Club

Iran - Istak

Japan - Hitachino Red Rice Ale

Mexico - Modelo

Morocco - Casablanca

Netherlands - Bavaria

Poland - Tyskie

Portugal - Super Bock

Qatar - Fizzin Melon

Saudi Arabia - Hillsburg Honey

Senegal - La Gazelle

Serbia - Lav

South Korea - Cass

Spain - Estrella Galicia

Switzerland - 1936

Tunisia - Celtia

Uruguay - Patricia

USA - Miller High Life

Wales - Bale Lager

Shortly after Hulley shared his festive tradition, others joined in with photos of their own collections. Some lightheartedly challenged Hulley’s taste in hops.

“How dare you pick high life as the choice of beer for America,” one person commented.

The World Cup’s first game will be Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday, Nov. 20 and there will be a total of 64 games.

