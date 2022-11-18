World Cup fan goes viral after buying beer from each country playing. ‘Here we go!’
A London man’s World Cup tradition has gone viral online and enticed beer aficionados across the globe.
Gus Hully took a photo the week before the World Cup behind a table stacked high with dozens of beers — one for each World Cup team’s country.
“A beer from all 32 countries playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” Hully said on Twitter. “Here we go!”
His idea, which began back in 2018 during the World Cup in Russia, has gone viral — and Hully still can’t believe it.
Some bottles were harder to get than others, Hully said, including a beer from the host country.
“Qatar was hard but (someone) knows a guy in Qatar who sorted me out. Senegal was ridiculous but managed to get a Russian fella living in Italy to bring me one back from his holiday in Senegal,” Hully wrote on Twitter.
In the end, Hully snagged a non-alcoholic ale for Qatar, which suits the county’s decision to ban alcoholic drinks in World Cup stadiums just 48 hours before the opening game.
Hully provided a list of all the World Cup country beers he collected:
Argentina - Quilmes
Australia - Cooper’s Red Ale
Belgium - Chimay Blue
Brazil - Antarctica
Cameroon - Beaufort Light
Canada - Moosehead
Costa Rica - Imperial
Croatia - Karlovacko
Denmark - FAXE
Ecuador - Pilsener
England - Camden Hells
France - Kronenbourg 1664
Germany - Spaten Oktoberfest
Ghana - Club
Iran - Istak
Japan - Hitachino Red Rice Ale
Mexico - Modelo
Morocco - Casablanca
Netherlands - Bavaria
Poland - Tyskie
Portugal - Super Bock
Qatar - Fizzin Melon
Saudi Arabia - Hillsburg Honey
Senegal - La Gazelle
Serbia - Lav
South Korea - Cass
Spain - Estrella Galicia
Switzerland - 1936
Tunisia - Celtia
Uruguay - Patricia
USA - Miller High Life
Wales - Bale Lager
Shortly after Hulley shared his festive tradition, others joined in with photos of their own collections. Some lightheartedly challenged Hulley’s taste in hops.
“How dare you pick high life as the choice of beer for America,” one person commented.
The World Cup’s first game will be Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday, Nov. 20 and there will be a total of 64 games.
