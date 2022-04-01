World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponents

Follow all the latest updates from Qatar as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon.

Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2. Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, are the danger side in Pot 3.

Wales and Scotland will be included in the draw but are yet to officially reach Qatar. Wales are through to the play-off final where they will either face Scotland or Ukraine, but that tie has been postponed until this summer due to Russia’s continued invasion.

The most notable absentee from the draw is European champions Italy, who succumbed to a stunning defeat by North Macedonia in the play-offs. The tournament will also likely represent the final chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch World Cup glory before the end of their careers. Argentina and Portugal are both in Pot 1 alongside England.

Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:

World Cup draw

Draw begins at 5pm BST

England in Pot 1

Scotland and Wales in Pot 4

World Cup 2022 draw

13:20 , Michael Jones

When is the World Cup?

The biggest competition in men’s football has been shifted outside of a traditional early summer window for the first time, with the tournament due to be held in a condensed window in November and December due to the intense heat in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar - where the tournament is being held.

The competition begins on 21st November, with hosts Qatar in action on the opening day at the Al Bayt Stadium, and will conclude with the final on 18th December, to be held at the Lusail International Stadium.

World Cup 2022 draw

13:10 , Michael Jones

How does the draw work?

Qualified teams will be seeded based on their position in the world rankings. Host nation Qatar are one of the eight top seeds, and will be joined by the seven top-ranked qualified sides.

The next eight are then allocated to Pot 2, and then another eight into Pot 3. Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining Uefa play-off winner.

One team from each pot is drawn into each group.

With the exception of Uefa, who can supply two nations to a single group, teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn alongside one another. For example, Argentina could not be in the same group as Uruguay, but England could face Croatia.

World Cup 2022 draw

13:00 , Michael Jones

The groups for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be decided later today. All 32 competing teams will be slotted into eight groups of four in Doha ahead of the quadrennial global event, which will be held in November and December later this year.

As already qualified hosts, Qatar already know that they will be part of Group A.

The draw for the group stages will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and it is due to start at 5pm.

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the World Cup draw on BBC One, with coverage due to begin at 4.45pm. It will also be available to stream via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Alternatively, Sky Sports will also be showing the proceedings live on their Premier League and Football channels. Coverage begins at 5pm, and subscribers can also watch on Sky Go.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:50 , Michael Jones

One of the most notable absences from this year’s tourament are current European champions Italy. They failed to qualify after a shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia who then lost to Portugal in the play-off final.

Italy missed out on the World Cup finals again after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia as Aleksandar Trajkovski’s last-gasp strike earned the visitors a famous win.

European champions Italy did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, their first failure to reach football’s global showpiece tournament since 1958, but they dominated from the off in Palermo and looked on course for victory.

The hosts became more desperate in their search for a winner after the break as chances continued to come and go before, in stoppage time, Trajkovski arrowed in a stunning winner to spark wild North Macedonian celebrations.

Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after shock defeat by North Macedonia

World Cup 2022 draw

12:40 , Michael Jones

Now that all 32 nations are known, what are the World Cup draw pots?

Pot 1 (seeded teams): Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, UAE/Australia/Peru.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:30 , Michael Jones

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) are awarded a maximum of four places at the World Cup with three nations already qualified.

They are:

Canada

Mexico

USA

The fourth spot is decided in an intercontinental play-off with the representative team from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). The OFC have a maximum of one spot in the World Cup and have to earn it through this play-off.

Costa Rica are the nation from Concacaf with New Zealand the OFC representative. They will face each other for the final World Cup place in June.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:20 , Michael Jones

Five World Cup places are awarded to teams from Africa. Africa Cup of Nations winners, Senegal, defeated Egypt in their play-off match with Sadio Mane again scoring the winning penalty in a repeat of the Afcon final earlier this year.

All five qualifiers booked their places at the World Cup by winning two-legged play-offs. Those play-offs turned out to be largely close affairs as the away goals rule sent Cameroon and Ghana through.

The five African teams are:

Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

World Cup 2022 draw

12:10 , Michael Jones

From the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) five of their potentially six slots at the World Cup have been filled. They are:

Qatar (hosts)

South Korea

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Australia or the United Arab Emirates will go to inter-confederation play-off and face Peru for the final spot. The two AFC teams will play each other first in June then the winner will take on the team from South America.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:00 , Michael Jones

Four teams from South America have already booked their places in this year’s tourament. The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) are given four or five spots at the World Cup with the potential fifth place being decided by an intercontinental play-off.

The nations already qualified are:

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru defeated Paraguay 2-0 to make it into the inter-confederation play-off and they will face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June after both countries were third in their respective Asian qualifying groups.

Peru are seeking consecutive World Cup appearances, having defeated New Zealand 2-0 over two legs to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia, ending a 36-year wait to appear at the World Cup again.

World Cup 2022 draw

11:50 , Michael Jones

For now lets start with which teams have already qualified for the draw. From Europe, where Uefa is the governing body, 12 of the 13 spots have been decided. Those teams are:

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Spain

Switzerland

The final Uefa spot will go to either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine their planned World Cup play-off match against Scotland has been postponed until June.

Later that month the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine will face Wales in a play-off final and the winner of that match will make it to the World Cup in November.

World Cup 2022 draw

11:35 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup draw. The World Cup returns this year with the tournament taking place in Qatar across November and December instead of the usual summer months.

That schedule change is due to the intense heat in Qatar during June, July and August with winter temperatures being more suitable for the teams to play in.

England have already secured their place at the tournament, but Wales and Scotland still have World Cup play-off games to complete in June and could potential face each other in a play-off final.

The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious to say the least and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in the country.

Alongside those concerns, teams such as Denmark and Germany recently highlighted human rights abuses after qualifying for the tournament, and England boss, Gareth Southgate, has held talks with his squad about the ongoing issues surrounding this World Cup.

We’ll explore all of that, and more, leading up to the draw itself, which is set to take place around 5pm this afternoon.