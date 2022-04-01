World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponents

Michael Jones
·8 min read

Follow all the latest updates from Qatar as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon.

Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2. Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, are the danger side in Pot 3.

Wales and Scotland will be included in the draw but are yet to officially reach Qatar. Wales are through to the play-off final where they will either face Scotland or Ukraine, but that tie has been postponed until this summer due to Russia’s continued invasion.

The most notable absentee from the draw is European champions Italy, who succumbed to a stunning defeat by North Macedonia in the play-offs. The tournament will also likely represent the final chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch World Cup glory before the end of their careers. Argentina and Portugal are both in Pot 1 alongside England.

Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:

World Cup draw

  • Draw begins at 5pm BST

  • England in Pot 1

  • Scotland and Wales in Pot 4

World Cup 2022 draw

13:20 , Michael Jones

When is the World Cup?

The biggest competition in men’s football has been shifted outside of a traditional early summer window for the first time, with the tournament due to be held in a condensed window in November and December due to the intense heat in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar - where the tournament is being held.

The competition begins on 21st November, with hosts Qatar in action on the opening day at the Al Bayt Stadium, and will conclude with the final on 18th December, to be held at the Lusail International Stadium.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

World Cup 2022 draw

13:10 , Michael Jones

How does the draw work?

Qualified teams will be seeded based on their position in the world rankings. Host nation Qatar are one of the eight top seeds, and will be joined by the seven top-ranked qualified sides.

The next eight are then allocated to Pot 2, and then another eight into Pot 3. Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining Uefa play-off winner.

One team from each pot is drawn into each group.

With the exception of Uefa, who can supply two nations to a single group, teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn alongside one another. For example, Argentina could not be in the same group as Uruguay, but England could face Croatia.

World Cup 2022 draw

13:00 , Michael Jones

The groups for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be decided later today. All 32 competing teams will be slotted into eight groups of four in Doha ahead of the quadrennial global event, which will be held in November and December later this year.

As already qualified hosts, Qatar already know that they will be part of Group A.

The draw for the group stages will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and it is due to start at 5pm.

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the World Cup draw on BBC One, with coverage due to begin at 4.45pm. It will also be available to stream via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Alternatively, Sky Sports will also be showing the proceedings live on their Premier League and Football channels. Coverage begins at 5pm, and subscribers can also watch on Sky Go.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:50 , Michael Jones

One of the most notable absences from this year’s tourament are current European champions Italy. They failed to qualify after a shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia who then lost to Portugal in the play-off final.

Italy missed out on the World Cup finals again after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia as Aleksandar Trajkovski’s last-gasp strike earned the visitors a famous win.

European champions Italy did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, their first failure to reach football’s global showpiece tournament since 1958, but they dominated from the off in Palermo and looked on course for victory.

The hosts became more desperate in their search for a winner after the break as chances continued to come and go before, in stoppage time, Trajkovski arrowed in a stunning winner to spark wild North Macedonian celebrations.

Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after shock defeat by North Macedonia

World Cup 2022 draw

12:40 , Michael Jones

Now that all 32 nations are known, what are the World Cup draw pots?

Pot 1 (seeded teams): Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, UAE/Australia/Peru.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:30 , Michael Jones

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) are awarded a maximum of four places at the World Cup with three nations already qualified.

They are:

Canada

Mexico

USA

The fourth spot is decided in an intercontinental play-off with the representative team from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). The OFC have a maximum of one spot in the World Cup and have to earn it through this play-off.

Costa Rica are the nation from Concacaf with New Zealand the OFC representative. They will face each other for the final World Cup place in June.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:20 , Michael Jones

Five World Cup places are awarded to teams from Africa. Africa Cup of Nations winners, Senegal, defeated Egypt in their play-off match with Sadio Mane again scoring the winning penalty in a repeat of the Afcon final earlier this year.

All five qualifiers booked their places at the World Cup by winning two-legged play-offs. Those play-offs turned out to be largely close affairs as the away goals rule sent Cameroon and Ghana through.

The five African teams are:

Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

World Cup 2022 draw

12:10 , Michael Jones

From the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) five of their potentially six slots at the World Cup have been filled. They are:

Qatar (hosts)

South Korea

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Australia or the United Arab Emirates will go to inter-confederation play-off and face Peru for the final spot. The two AFC teams will play each other first in June then the winner will take on the team from South America.

World Cup 2022 draw

12:00 , Michael Jones

Four teams from South America have already booked their places in this year’s tourament. The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) are given four or five spots at the World Cup with the potential fifth place being decided by an intercontinental play-off.

The nations already qualified are:

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru defeated Paraguay 2-0 to make it into the inter-confederation play-off and they will face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June after both countries were third in their respective Asian qualifying groups.

Peru are seeking consecutive World Cup appearances, having defeated New Zealand 2-0 over two legs to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia, ending a 36-year wait to appear at the World Cup again.

World Cup 2022 draw

11:50 , Michael Jones

For now lets start with which teams have already qualified for the draw. From Europe, where Uefa is the governing body, 12 of the 13 spots have been decided. Those teams are:

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Spain

Switzerland

The final Uefa spot will go to either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine their planned World Cup play-off match against Scotland has been postponed until June.

Later that month the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine will face Wales in a play-off final and the winner of that match will make it to the World Cup in November.

World Cup 2022 draw

11:35 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup draw. The World Cup returns this year with the tournament taking place in Qatar across November and December instead of the usual summer months.

That schedule change is due to the intense heat in Qatar during June, July and August with winter temperatures being more suitable for the teams to play in.

England have already secured their place at the tournament, but Wales and Scotland still have World Cup play-off games to complete in June and could potential face each other in a play-off final.

The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious to say the least and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in the country.

Alongside those concerns, teams such as Denmark and Germany recently highlighted human rights abuses after qualifying for the tournament, and England boss, Gareth Southgate, has held talks with his squad about the ongoing issues surrounding this World Cup.

We’ll explore all of that, and more, leading up to the draw itself, which is set to take place around 5pm this afternoon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who could England draw in the World Cup group stage?

    Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82

    Former Canadian Liberal senator and journalist Joyce Fairbairn has died at age 82, the federal government confirmed Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known, though Fairbairn resigned from her seat in 2013 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. The Lethbridge, Alta., native was appointed to the Senate in 1984. The Canadian Paralympic Committee said Fairbairn was a "pillar" of the Paralympic movement in Canada for many years. She was inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hal

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Canadian men qualify for 1st World Cup since 1986 with shutout victory on home soil

    Canada celebrated the sport of soccer Sunday as the Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup. They did it in style, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field to improve their CONCACAF qualifying record to 14-1-4 over three rounds and end a 36-year absence from the men's soccer showcase. "I think this country, they never believed in us. Because we've given them nothing to believe in," said coach John Herdman, the architect of the Canadian men's success. "T

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.