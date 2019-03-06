World Cup champion Sydney Leroux takes on male critics chastising her for practicing while pregnant

Sydney Leroux has little patience for random men on social media telling her how best to handle her second pregnancy. (Getty)

On Monday, Sydney Leroux posted images of herself on Twitter and Instagram playing soccer while 5 1/2 months pregnant.

I didn’t think I’d be starting off preseason 5.5 months pregnant but here we are. 😂 pic.twitter.com/smuA4nFx9n — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) March 4, 2019

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist and 2015 World Cup champion with Team USA is a member of the National Women's Soccer League’s Orlando Pride, the team she was practicing with in the photos.

Internet has advice for Leroux

The internet being the internet responded with varying degrees of concern/criticism of Leroux for participating in an athletic endeavor while pregnant.

“Isn’t that.... possibly dangerous for various health reasons?” one Twitter user wrote before acknowledging his “grand total of zero knowledge about pregnancy.”

Her posts also prompted a supportive tweet from Turkish volleyball professional Bahar Guidetti, who tweeted an image of herself competing while four months pregnant.

I didn’t think I’d be playing with 4 months pregnant but here we are, too! 😉 Yeah we're stronger than we think we are!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/hCwM4sfXbM — Bahar Toksoy Guidetti (@bhrtksy) March 5, 2019

Leroux’s not here for that advice

Leroux responded to the Twitter outreach later Monday, explaining that she’s not playing in competitive games or scrimmages while noting that her doctor probably knows what’s best for her and her fetus better than her various social media critics.

I just do non contact stuff. Ball work. Getting touches in. I don’t put myself in situations where the ball can ricochet or I can get hit. No high intensity running and I listen to my OB (who knows more than people on twitter telling me what I shouldn’t be doing with MY body 😉). https://t.co/GoFOXXYVyb — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) March 5, 2019

Especially this guy

By Tuesday afternoon, she had heard more than enough and responded directly to one critic who brought money into the equation.

“If you read up on it instead of arguing for the sake of argument, she said the only reason she is training is bc she’s ‘underpaid and needs money’ that is not word for word but in a nutshell,” Twitter user @fernandes_205 wrote on an account that has since been deleted.

Leroux’s response to the critical tweet pretty well explains why the user felt compelled to strike his comment from the official internet record.

I have yet to respond to some of you ignorant people but this one made me lol. 99% of those that have criticized my ‘training’ have been men. Until you push a baby out of your vagina you need to sit this one out. I don’t play for the money honey, I play because it brings me joy. https://t.co/bCDTiolaC9 — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) March 5, 2019

Leroux already has one child. She’s done this before. She’s not here for random dudes giving her advice and flak on social media.

