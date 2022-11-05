Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau left the MLS Cup final match early with an injury. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

With Canada’s first World Cup since 1986 set to begin rolling in less than three weeks, the club looks like it will be shorthanded one of its more important options in the crease.

LAFC goalie Maxime Crépeau, who was expected by many to serve as Canada’s second keeper behind folk hero Milan Borjan, had to be carted off the field during extra time in the MLS Cup final.

Massive and scary moment with 10 minutes left in extra time of #MLSCup. LAFC GK Maxime Crépeau races off his line and is badly hurt after attempting to cut off Cory Burke’s path to goal



(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/Hk06ZSwUUJ — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) November 5, 2022

The injury was the result of a scary collision with Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke, with Crépeau earning a red card on the play. LAFC would go on to win the match 3-0 on penalties after Gareth Bale tied the game 3-3 late in extra time to force the shootout.

Crépeau's absence could be a significant one for Canada, who are already hurting with just 18 days to go until their opening match with Belgium.

Earlier on Saturday, Canadian star Alphonso Davies limped off the field during his match with Bayern Munich after apparently hurting his hamstring.

The 22-year-old back hurt himself attempting to make a tackle on Hertha Berlin striker Marco Richter, ultimately coming up lame and holding his leg, and eventually being accompanied off the pitch by trainers.

"According to the doctors, at first glance, it is at least a muscle tear. We'll have to wait for further tests," Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said postgame, per the Canadian Press.

Injuries ahead of the 2022 World Cup have become somewhat of a recurring theme, with the tournament being held during an abnormal time of the year.

Story continues

In just the last 48 hours, English full-back Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out of the World Cup, while Lionel Messi suffered his own injury scare to his Achilles, though he is not expected to miss the tournament.

More from Yahoo Sports