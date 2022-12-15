World Cup: Boy killed in Montpellier amid clashes between France and Morocco fans

Riot police officers at Champs-Elysee avenue after the World Cup semi-final France and Morocco (AP)

A boy has been killed in Montpellier amid clashes between France and Morocco fans after the World Cup semi-final.

According to local government officials, the boy was “violently hit” by a car in the city in southern France on Wednesday.

Footage and pictures shared on social media also showed clashes erupting in Paris and Nice.

France beat Morocco 2-0 in Qatar and will play Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Police had been braced for an outbreak of disorder from both sets of fans. Morocco was ruled by France as a protectorate from 1912-1956.

A video purporting to show the incident in which the teenage boy was killed, shared on social media, showed a group of supporters ripping a France flag from a white car which sped off.

One of the fans was struck by the car, with officials later confirming he had died. According to local media reports, he was fourteen years old.

The Prefect of Herault, where Montpellier is based, said an investigation was underway and the car was found close to the scene.

Meanwhile, in Paris, riot police clashed with a small group of supporters near the Arc de Triomphe.

Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, said 10,000 officers had been called in to avoid public disorder following the game.

He had warned: “Our Moroccan friends, just like the French supporters, are welcome to organise a party and our job is not to stop them from partying, but this will have to be done under good security conditions.”