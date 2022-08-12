World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022

Luke Baker
·5 min read
Ghana and Uruguay will meet in a rematch of the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final (Getty Images)
Ghana and Uruguay will meet in a rematch of the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final (Getty Images)

The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.

The tournament begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.

It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002.

Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside the United States, Iran and Wales.

Plenty of the other groups also provide intrigue and we’ve picked out some of the biggest matches of the opening round to circle in your calendars. In chronological order, here are some of the fixtures to watch:

Senegal v Netherlands - 21 November

The opening day of the World Cup kicks off with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador but it’s Group A’s second game that really sets the pulses racing. Senegal are the strongest of the five African representatives in Qatar - as proven by their triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and their two-legged victory over Egypt to reach the World Cup - and a game against three-time finalists Netherlands is an enticing prospect that could also include Sadio Mane coming up against Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk. The winner of this contest will be in prime position to qualify from Group A

Belgium v Canada - 23 November

Currently sitting at number two in the FIFA World Rankings, Belgium are undoubtedly a world-class side but one still lacking a trophy as their much-vaunted ‘golden generation’ continues to age. Roberto Martinez’s side will be heavy favourites in their Group F opener against Canada but just a second meeting in the sides’ history - and a first in a competitive game - will provide plenty of excitement. The Canadians are at a World Cup for only the second time, after making their debut in 1986, but have the talent to spring an upset.

Roberto Martinez is trying to steer Belgium to World Cup glory (Getty Images)
Roberto Martinez is trying to steer Belgium to World Cup glory (Getty Images)

France v Denmark - 26 November

Not since Brazil in 1962 have the reigning World Cup winners defended their title but France will be looking to buck that trend in Qatar. They begin with a game against whichever team emerges from the intercontinental play-off between Peru and Australia or UAE but Denmark may prove their toughest Group D foes. It will be a fourth World Cup match between the sides, with an uninspiring 0-0 draw in Russia four years ago the most recent clash, and Christian Eriksen potentially playing in a major tournament for the first time since his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 adds another element to proceedings.

Argentina v Mexico - 26 November

The only group-stage fixture between two teams both currently in the top ten of the FIFA World Rankings, the Latin American derby between Argentina and Mexico could well decide who tops Group C. The sides are relatively regular foes on the international stage and Mexico will be hunting a first victory over La Albiceleste since the 2004 Copa America, having failed in ten attempts since. In what is likely Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, the Argentines won’t want to slip up however.

Lionel Messi will want to finally win a World Cup for Argentina (AP)
Lionel Messi will want to finally win a World Cup for Argentina (AP)

Spain v Germany - 27 November

Two European heavyweights who have undergone something of rebuild over the past couple of years clash in a mouth-watering Group E fixture on November 27. The World Cup will be a litmus test of just how far along both nations are as they look to recapture former glories. With five wins between them, they certainly don’t lack for history at the global showpiece and this game will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup semi-final when Spain triumphed 1-0 thanks to Carles Puyol’s goal.

Iran v United States - 29 November

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the complex geo-political relationship between the countries, Iran and the United States have only squared off in men’s football twice in their history. The first of those matches memorably came at the 1998 World Cup - with a delicately choreographed pre-game ceremony including the Iranian players gifting white roses to the Americans as a symbol of peace before Iran triumphed 2-1 for a first-ever victory at a World Cup Finals. The match was described as the “most politically charged game in World Cup history” and given that relations between the countries have been up and down ever since, the 2022 encore promises to have its own unique atmosphere.

Iran memorably beat USA 2-1 at World Cup 1998 (Bongarts/Getty Images)
Iran memorably beat USA 2-1 at World Cup 1998 (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Ghana v Uruguay - 2 December

Another group-stage match with a memorable World Cup history, Ghana and Uruguay have only met once but it’s a game that will live in infamy. In the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, the sides were locked at 1-1 approaching the end of extra-time when Dominic Adiyiah’s header was flying into the goal, only for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to blatantly save the shot with his hands. Suarez was given a red card but Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent penalty, Ghana lost the shootout and heartbreakingly missed out on becoming the first African side in history to reach a World Cup semi-final. Suarez is surely still public enemy number one in Ghana and the fact he could be playing in the 2022 rematch adds some extra spice to this Group H fixture.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and