When is the World Cup 2026 qualification draw? Date and procedure explained as England learn opponents

England continue their hunt for an elusive major men’s trophy (Getty Images)

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is beginning to loom into view as nations across the world begin their preparations for the next major international tournament.

An expanded edition of the quadrennial event will see 48 teams compete in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Europe will provide 16 representatives, with Uefa qualifying determining which of their 54 constituent countries make it to the World Cup.

Teams are set to be drawn into 12 groups containing four or five teams, with a traditional home-and-away format.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How does qualifying work?

Teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four and five teams, with traditional home-and-away matches and “all play all” principles retained. Those in groups of five will begin their campaigns in March 2025, while the groups of four will not get underway until September. In total, 16 teams will qualify.

When is the draw?

The draw for the qualifying groups will be held in Zurich at 11am GMT on Friday 13 December.

What are the pots?

Pot 1: France, Spain, England, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Switzerland, Denmark, and Austria

Pot 2: Ukraine, Sweden, Turkey, Wales, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Romania, Greece, Slovakia, Czechia, and Norway

Pot 3: Scotland, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, North Macedonia, Georgia, Finland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Israel

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Belarus, Kosovo, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia, and Lithuania

Pot 5: Moldova, Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, and San Marino

What is the format?

The 12 group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; the four remaining berths are determined by play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up and the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 Nations League that did not finish their World Cup qualifying group stage in first or second place.

Qualifying key dates

Group stage draw: 13 December 2024

Group stage match dates: March to November 2025

Play-off match dates: 26-31 March 2026

2026 Fifa World Cup: 11 June to 19 July 2026