World Cup 2022: Wales match beats England game in TV ratings

Gareth Bale was seen celebrating after scoring Wales' first goal of the tournament against the USA

More viewers watched Wales play their opening World Cup match than England play theirs, overnight ratings show.

An average UK audience of 7.4 million watched England play Iran on BBC One, according to ratings body Barb.

That compares with 9.4 million who watched Wales play the USA on ITV.

The difference can be partly explained by the timings - the England match took place during office hours in the UK on Monday, while the Wales match took place in prime time evening hours.

But while England took part in the last World Cup in 2018, the Wales match marked the nation's first in a World Cup for 64 years.

England beat Iran 6-2 on the first day of the tournament in Qatar, while Wales drew 1-1 with the USA.

England's Mason Mount playing against Iran in Monday's World Cup match

The Wales match also aired on Welsh-language broadcaster S4C, the audience of which is not included in the ITV figures. BBC News has asked S4C for their own audience data.

Gareth Bale said he had "no doubts" about taking the penalty which brought Wales their first World Cup goal since 1958.

The USA had been heading for victory until Bale was fouled by Walker Zimmerman and stepped up to score the 82nd-minute penalty.

The Prince of Wales showed his support by tweeting in the Welsh language, with a picture of his Wales supporters bucket hat.

England's match saw Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka score twice, while the other four goals game from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Throughout the tournament, the total number of viewers watching any particular match will be higher when further data is added - such as people who watched at different times or on certain catch-up platforms.

