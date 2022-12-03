World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England and the matches live today - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

England got their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before they drew 0-0 with USA and then brushed Wales aside in their final Group B encounter. They now face Senegal in the last 16.

The BBC showed two of England's three World Cup group matches, and also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screened the second match on Friday against USA, and will broadcast England's last-16 clash with Senegal which kicks off at 7pm UK time on Sunday December 4.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

The group stage England tie against Wales was on the BBC but the corporation will have to wait until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Sunday November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC

Monday November 21

England 6 Iran 2 BBC

Senegal 0 Holland 2 ITV

USA 1 Wales 1 ITV

Tuesday November 22

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2 ITV

Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 ITV

Mexico 0 Poland 0 BBC

France 4 Australia 1 BBC

Wednesday November 23

Morocco 0 Croatia 0 ITV

Germany 1 Japan 2 ITV

Spain 7 Costa Rica 0 ITV

Belgium 1 Canada 0 BBC

Thursday November 24

Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0 ITV

Uruguay 0 South Korea 0 BBC

Portugal 3 Ghana 2 ITV

Brazil 2 Serbia 0 BBC

Friday November 25

Wales 0 Iran 2 BBC

Qatar 1 Senegal 3 BBC

Holland 1 Ecuador 1 ITV

England 0 USA 0 ITV

Saturday November 26

Tunisia 0 Australia 1 BBC

Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0 ITV

France 2 Denmark 1 ITV

Argentina 2 Mexico 0 ITV

Sunday November 27

Japan 0 Costa Rica 1 ITV

Belgium 0 Morocco 2 BBC

Croatia 4 Canada 1 BBC

Spain 1 Germany 1 BBC

Monday November 28

Cameroon 3 Serbia 3 ITV

South Korea 2 Ghana 3 BBC

Brazil 1 Switzerland 0 ITV

Portugal 2 Uruguay 0 ITV

Tuesday November 29

Ecuador 1 Senegal 2 ITV

Holland 2 Qatar 0 ITV

Iran 0 United States 1 BBC

Wales 0 England 3 BBC

Wednesday November 30

Tunisia 1 France 0 0 BBC

Australia 1 Denmark 0 BBC

Poland 0 Argentina 2 BBC

Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2 BBC

Thursday December 1

Canada 1 Morocco 2 BBC

Croatia 0 Belgium 0 BBC

Japan 2 Spain 1 ITV

Costa Rica 2 Germany 4 ITV

Friday December 2

Ghana 0 Uruguay 2 BBC

South Korea 2 Portugal 1 BBC

Serbia 2 Switzerland 3 ITV

Cameroon 1 Brazil 0 ITV

Knockout stages - Last 16

Saturday December 3

Netherlands vs USA – BBC

Argentina vs Australia – BBC

Sunday December 4

France vs Poland – BBC

England vs Senegal – ITV

Monday December 5

Japan vs Croatia – TBC

Brazil vs South Korea – TBC

Tuesday December 6

Morocco vs Spain – TBC

Portugal vs Switzerland – TBC

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.