World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch the semi-final matches
England were defeated by France in the World Cup quarter-finals. England got their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before they drew 0-0 with USA and then brushed Wales aside in their final Group B encounter. They beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16.
The BBC showed two of England's three World Cup group matches, and also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.
In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screened the second match on Friday against USA, the last-16 clash with Senegal, and the quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, December 10.
Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.
World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)
Quarter finals
Friday December 9
Quarter-final 1: Croatia 1 Brazil 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)
Quarter-final 2: Netherlands 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)
Saturday December 10
Quarter-final 3: Morocco 1 Portugal 0
Quarter-final 4: England 1 France 2
Semi finals
Tuesday December 13
Semi-final 1: Argentina vs Croatia, 7pm – TBC
Wednesday December 14
Semi-final 2: France vs Morocco, 7pm – TBC
Third-place playoff
Saturday December 17
Third-place playoff, 7pm – TBC
Final
Sunday December 18
The World Cup final, 7pm – ITV and BBC
How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA
All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.