Olivier Giroud - World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch the semi-final matches

England were defeated by France in the World Cup quarter-finals. England got their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before they drew 0-0 with USA and then brushed Wales aside in their final Group B encounter. They beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16.

The BBC showed two of England's three World Cup group matches, and also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screened the second match on Friday against USA, the last-16 clash with Senegal, and the quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, December 10.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Quarter finals

Friday December 9

Quarter-final 1: Croatia 1 Brazil 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Quarter-final 2: Netherlands 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday December 10

Quarter-final 3: Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Quarter-final 4: England 1 France 2

Semi finals

Tuesday December 13

Semi-final 1: Argentina vs Croatia, 7pm – TBC

Wednesday December 14

Semi-final 2: France vs Morocco, 7pm – TBC

Third-place playoff

Saturday December 17

Third-place playoff, 7pm – TBC

Final

Sunday December 18

The World Cup final, 7pm – ITV and BBC

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.