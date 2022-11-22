World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar

Tom Morgan
·4 min read
Gareth Southgate and Jack Grealish/World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar - GETTY IMAGES
Gareth Southgate and Jack Grealish/World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar - GETTY IMAGES

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has finally begun, with England getting their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran.

The BBC landed two of England's three World Cup group matches, including the fixture against Iran on Monday, the second day of the tournament. The BBC also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screen the second match against USA, and potentially the last 16 and quarter-final.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

The group stage England tie against Wales will be on the BBC but the corporation would then be waiting until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match. ITV will also have coverage of the USA’s match against Wales on November 21.

The BBC also has Spain against Germany on November 27.

After Iran, England aim to beat USA in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and a draw at the 2010 finals in South Africa. Kick off for that match is scheduled for 7pm (GMT) on November 25.

England’s third game against the winner of the delayed European play-off gets under way at 7pm (GMT) on November 29.

Niall Sloane, ITV's director of sport, said: "The World Cup is now in focus and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers coverage of what promises to be some of the standout games of the tournament across ITV channels and our new free streaming service ITVX, which launches this autumn."

Philip Bernie, the BBC's head of TV Sport, added: "We are very excited about our selection of matches. We have two England group games – their opening group game with Iran and then the enticing match-up against Wales – as well as the heavyweight clash between Spain and Germany, big games involving Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, France and Belgium, and the first pick of the semi-finals.

"With extensive 24/7 coverage across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio, online and social media, the World Cup promises to be a huge event to wrap up a major sporting year on the BBC."

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Sunday November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC

Monday November 21

England 6 Iran 2 BBC

Senegal 0 Holland 2 ITV

USA 1 Wales 1 ITV

Tuesday November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 10am ITV

Denmark vs Tunisia 1pm ITV

Mexico vs Poland 4pm BBC

France vs Australia 7pm BBC

Wednesday November 23

Morocco vs Croatia 10am ITV

Germany vs Japan 1pm ITV

Spain vs Costa Rica 4pm ITV

Belgium vs Canada 7pm BBC

Thursday November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am ITV

Uruguay vs South Korea 1pm BBC

Portugal vs Ghana 4pm ITV

Brazil vs Serbia 7pm BBC

Friday November 25

Wales vs Iran 10am BBC

Qatar vs Senegal 1pm BBC

Holland vs Ecuador 4pm ITV

England vs USA 7pm ITV

Saturday November 26

Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC

Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV

France vs Denmark 4pm ITV

Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV

Sunday November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV

Belgium vs Morocco 1pm BBC

Croatia vs Canada 4pm BBC

Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC

Monday November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV

South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC

Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV

Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV

Tuesday November 29

Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV

Holland vs Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran vs United States 7pm BBC

Wales vs England 7pm BBC

Wednesday November 30

Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC

Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC

Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC

Thursday December 1

Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC

Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC

Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV

Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV

Friday December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm BBC

South Korea vs Portugal 4pm BBC

Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm ITV

Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm ITV

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Princess Margaret looked amazing’: 50 years of partying at the Caribbean’s hottest beach bar

    Basil Charles first hitched a lift to Mustique in 1970 on the back of a mail boat. He was 24. No one was expecting him.

  • World Cup 2022: Iranian players refused to sing national anthem before match with England

    Iranian players showed their support for protestors back home.

  • Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

    Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing, fine restaurants and and cultural attractions. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff's Office, according to Saratoga Springs Police Sgt. Paul Veitch.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”