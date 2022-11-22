Gareth Southgate and Jack Grealish/World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar - GETTY IMAGES

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has finally begun, with England getting their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran.

The BBC landed two of England's three World Cup group matches, including the fixture against Iran on Monday, the second day of the tournament. The BBC also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screen the second match against USA, and potentially the last 16 and quarter-final.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

The group stage England tie against Wales will be on the BBC but the corporation would then be waiting until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match. ITV will also have coverage of the USA’s match against Wales on November 21.

The BBC also has Spain against Germany on November 27.

After Iran, England aim to beat USA in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and a draw at the 2010 finals in South Africa. Kick off for that match is scheduled for 7pm (GMT) on November 25.

England’s third game against the winner of the delayed European play-off gets under way at 7pm (GMT) on November 29.

Niall Sloane, ITV's director of sport, said: "The World Cup is now in focus and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers coverage of what promises to be some of the standout games of the tournament across ITV channels and our new free streaming service ITVX, which launches this autumn."

Philip Bernie, the BBC's head of TV Sport, added: "We are very excited about our selection of matches. We have two England group games – their opening group game with Iran and then the enticing match-up against Wales – as well as the heavyweight clash between Spain and Germany, big games involving Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, France and Belgium, and the first pick of the semi-finals.

"With extensive 24/7 coverage across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio, online and social media, the World Cup promises to be a huge event to wrap up a major sporting year on the BBC."

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Sunday November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC

Monday November 21

England 6 Iran 2 BBC

Senegal 0 Holland 2 ITV

USA 1 Wales 1 ITV

Tuesday November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 10am ITV

Denmark vs Tunisia 1pm ITV

Mexico vs Poland 4pm BBC

France vs Australia 7pm BBC

Wednesday November 23

Morocco vs Croatia 10am ITV

Germany vs Japan 1pm ITV

Spain vs Costa Rica 4pm ITV

Belgium vs Canada 7pm BBC

Thursday November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am ITV

Uruguay vs South Korea 1pm BBC

Portugal vs Ghana 4pm ITV

Brazil vs Serbia 7pm BBC

Friday November 25

Wales vs Iran 10am BBC

Qatar vs Senegal 1pm BBC

Holland vs Ecuador 4pm ITV

England vs USA 7pm ITV

Saturday November 26

Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC

Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV

France vs Denmark 4pm ITV

Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV

Sunday November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV

Belgium vs Morocco 1pm BBC

Croatia vs Canada 4pm BBC

Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC

Monday November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV

South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC

Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV

Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV

Tuesday November 29

Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV

Holland vs Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran vs United States 7pm BBC

Wales vs England 7pm BBC

Wednesday November 30

Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC

Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC

Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC

Thursday December 1

Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC

Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC

Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV

Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV

Friday December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm BBC

South Korea vs Portugal 4pm BBC

Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm ITV

Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm ITV

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.