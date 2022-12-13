World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch the semi-final matches - Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

England will miss out on a semi-final place at this year's World Cup after failing to best titleholders France in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat. Instead, Les Bleus will face World Cup wildcards Morocco on December 14, with Lionel Messi leading Argentina against Luka Modric's Croatia on December 13.

England got their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before they drew 0-0 with USA and then brushed Wales aside in their final Group B encounter. They beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16.

The BBC showed two of England's three World Cup group matches, and also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

England were thought to have overturn their 'ITV curse' in their trouncing of Senegal, but after hosting their loss against France, fans will likely continue to feel a note of fear when seeing the broadcaster's name alongside matches scheduled at future international tournaments.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Quarter finals

Friday December 9

Quarter-final 1: Croatia 1 Brazil 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Quarter-final 2: Netherlands 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday December 10

Quarter-final 3: Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Quarter-final 4: England 1 France 2

Semi finals

Tuesday December 13

Semi-final 1: Argentina vs Croatia, 7pm – ITV

Wednesday December 14

Semi-final 2: France vs Morocco, 7pm – BBC

Third-place playoff

Saturday December 17

Third-place playoff, 7pm – TBC

Final

Sunday December 18

The World Cup final, 7pm – ITV and BBC

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.