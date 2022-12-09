England's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales - World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England and the next matches - Frank Augstein/AP

England now face the defending champions France in the quarter-finals who eased past Poland in their last-16 match and possess probably the most lethal attacking player at the tournament in Kylian Mbappe.

England got their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before they drew 0-0 with USA and then brushed Wales aside in their final Group B encounter.

The BBC showed two of England's three World Cup group matches, and also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screened the second match on Friday against USA, the last-16 clash with Senegal, and will show England's quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, December 10.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

England's group stage tie against Wales was on the BBC but the corporation will have to wait until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Quarter finals

Friday December 9

Quarter-final 1: Croatia vs Brazil, 3pm – BBC

Quarter-final 2: Netherlands vs Argentina, 7pm – BBC

Saturday December 10

Quarter-final 3: Morocco vs Portugal, 3pm – ITV

Quarter-final 4: England vs France, 7pm – ITV

Semi finals

Tuesday December 13

Semi-final 1: Netherlands/Argentina vs Croatia/Brazil, 7pm – TBC

Wednesday December 14

Semi-final 2: England/France vs Morocco/Portugal 7pm – TBC

Third-place playoff

Saturday December 17

Third-place playoff, 7pm – TBC

Final

Sunday December 18

The World Cup final, 7pm – ITV and BBC

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.