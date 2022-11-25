World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar

Tom Morgan
·3 min read
Maguire and Pickford - World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar - Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Maguire and Pickford - World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar - Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun, with England getting their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before playing out a 0-0 goalless draw with USA.

The BBC landed two of England's three World Cup group matches, including the fixture against Iran on Monday, the second day of the tournament. The BBC also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screened the second match on Friday against USA, and will potentially show the last 16 and quarter-final.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

The group stage England tie against Wales will be on the BBC but the corporation would then be waiting until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match. ITV also had coverage of the USA’s 1-1 draw with Wales on November 21.

The BBC also has Spain against Germany on November 27.

After Iran, England failed to beat USA in a World Cup finals match at the third third time of asking, after a shock defeat in 1950 and a draw at the 2010 finals in South Africa.

England’s third game against the winner of the delayed European play-off gets under way at 7pm (GMT) on November 29.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Sunday November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC

Monday November 21

England 6 Iran 2  BBC

Senegal 0 Holland 2 ITV

USA 1 Wales 1 ITV

Tuesday November 22

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2 ITV

Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 ITV

Mexico 0 Poland 0  BBC

France 4 Australia 1 BBC

Wednesday November 23

Morocco 0 Croatia 0 ITV

Germany 1 Japan 2 ITV

Spain 7 Costa Rica 0 ITV

Belgium 1 Canada 0 BBC

Thursday November 24

Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0 ITV

Uruguay 0 South Korea 0 BBC

Portugal 3 Ghana 2 ITV

Brazil 2 Serbia 0 BBC

Friday November 25

Wales 0 Iran 2 10am BBC

Qatar 1 Senegal 3 1pm BBC

Holland 1 Ecuador 1 ITV

England 0 USA 0 ITV

Saturday November 26

Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC

Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV

France vs Denmark 4pm ITV

Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV

Sunday November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV

Belgium vs Morocco 1pm BBC

Croatia vs Canada 4pm BBC

Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC

Monday November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV

South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC

Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV

Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV

Tuesday November 29

Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV

Holland vs Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran vs United States 7pm BBC

Wales vs England 7pm BBC

Wednesday November 30

Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC

Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC

Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC

Thursday December 1

Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC

Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC

Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV

Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV

Friday December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm BBC

South Korea vs Portugal 4pm BBC

Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm ITV

Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm ITV

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.

Latest Stories

  • Aggro Santos says I'm A Celebrity trials were 'even worse than they look'

    The rapper was on the show in 2010.

  • Argentina World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

  • England World Cup 2022 fixtures: Kick-off times, route to final, and latest injury news for Qatar

    Harry Kane got over the ankle injury he sustained in the second half of Monday's emphatic 6-2 win over Iran to start England's goalless draw with USA.

  • Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals. Seated all over Doha on high chairs more commonly used by lifeguards at swimming pools, these migrant workers have become a staple of the Middle East's first World Cup. They point visitors flooding into this Arabian Penins

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th