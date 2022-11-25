Maguire and Pickford - World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England games in Qatar - Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun, with England getting their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before playing out a 0-0 goalless draw with USA.

The BBC landed two of England's three World Cup group matches, including the fixture against Iran on Monday, the second day of the tournament. The BBC also secured the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony, however their coverage on BBC One focused on unpacking the controversy around hosting the tournament in Qatar.

In the latest share between free-to-air broadcasters, ITV screened the second match on Friday against USA, and will potentially show the last 16 and quarter-final.

Terrestrial channels have negotiated a share over coverage for major tournaments between themselves for more than 50 years and ITV are said to have had first pick this year.

The group stage England tie against Wales will be on the BBC but the corporation would then be waiting until the semi-final to screen another potential Three Lions match. ITV also had coverage of the USA’s 1-1 draw with Wales on November 21.

The BBC also has Spain against Germany on November 27.

After Iran, England failed to beat USA in a World Cup finals match at the third third time of asking, after a shock defeat in 1950 and a draw at the 2010 finals in South Africa.

England’s third game against the winner of the delayed European play-off gets under way at 7pm (GMT) on November 29.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule (all times GMT)

Sunday November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2 BBC

Monday November 21

England 6 Iran 2 BBC

Senegal 0 Holland 2 ITV

USA 1 Wales 1 ITV

Tuesday November 22

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2 ITV

Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 ITV

Mexico 0 Poland 0 BBC

France 4 Australia 1 BBC

Wednesday November 23

Morocco 0 Croatia 0 ITV

Germany 1 Japan 2 ITV

Spain 7 Costa Rica 0 ITV

Belgium 1 Canada 0 BBC

Thursday November 24

Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0 ITV

Uruguay 0 South Korea 0 BBC

Portugal 3 Ghana 2 ITV

Brazil 2 Serbia 0 BBC

Friday November 25

Wales 0 Iran 2 10am BBC

Qatar 1 Senegal 3 1pm BBC

Holland 1 Ecuador 1 ITV

England 0 USA 0 ITV

Saturday November 26

Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC

Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV

France vs Denmark 4pm ITV

Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV

Sunday November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV

Belgium vs Morocco 1pm BBC

Croatia vs Canada 4pm BBC

Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC

Monday November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV

South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC

Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV

Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV

Tuesday November 29

Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV

Holland vs Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran vs United States 7pm BBC

Wales vs England 7pm BBC

Wednesday November 30

Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC

Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC

Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC

Thursday December 1

Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC

Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC

Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV

Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV

Friday December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm BBC

South Korea vs Portugal 4pm BBC

Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm ITV

Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm ITV

How to watch the Fifa World Cup in the USA

All matches will be shown on Fox, or Fox Sports 1.