World Cup 2022: Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri holds head high after exit in Qatar

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri scored his 25th international goal against France

Tunisia match-winner Wahbi Khazri remained philosophical after exiting the World Cup despite a famous win over the defending champions France.

Khazri, who was born in France and plays for Ligue 1 for Montpellier, was starting for the first time at the tournament in Qatar and scored the only goal of the game just before the hour mark in the Group D encounter at the Education City Stadium.

Tunisia went into their final group game needing a win over France, who were already assured of qualification, and a draw between Australia and Denmark to progress to the knockout stages - but the Socceroos refused to play ball and went through to the last 16 with a 1-0 win over the Danes.

"Unfortunately in football it is better not to have to rely on others for results, but we can go out with our heads held high," Khazri said.

"We didn't qualify with four points, but that's our fault. We were hoping for a goal from Denmark but it didn't happen."

France coach Didier Deschamps made nine changes from their win over Denmark to face the North Africans, and looked disjointed.

The holders were stunned when Tunisia captain Khazri stretched to poke the ball past France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 58th minute.

"They still had top-class players out there but we were superb and I think the result is down to us," Khazri, 31, added.

"Of course we are disappointed to be going out because we didn't do enough in the first two matches so we are left with a bit of a bitter taste, but I think we have made the Tunisian people proud."

It was Tunisia's first ever World Cup win against European opposition and it left them with four points in Group D after a 0-0 draw with Denmark and a 1-0 defeat by Australia.

Former Tunisia captain Radhi Jaidi, who has since moved into management, says cautious tactics in the first two games proved costly.

"How we managed the tournament was not good enough," Jaidi, who made 105 appearances for his country told BBC Sport Africa.

"In the first game against Denmark if we pressed them a little bit higher and were more attacking we could have won. Same thing for Australia.

"So the conclusion for me is: it's a good win (against France) for moral but, again, we need to review and reflect on ourselves and then see how we can improve."

Meanwhile Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri refused to discuss his own future after overseeing the best World Cup campaign for the Carthage Eagles since 1978.

"The contract I have is based on objectives," he said.

"The objective was not fulfilled but we still have some time to look at things before we take a final decision. That will be up to the Tunisian federation."

