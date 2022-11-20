World Cup 2022 top scorers: Harry Kane battles to defend Golden Boot ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

(Getty Images)

Four years on from Harry Kane’s win in Russia, football’s leading forwards descend on Qatar to fight for the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – two players who have redefined what it means to be a goalscorer in the modern age - are surely entering their final roll of the dice on the grandest stage of them all, while Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Luis Suarez are all seasoned veterans looking for one last push.

Then there’s Kylian Mbappe. In fantastic form with Paris Saint-Germain, the France star is looking to follow up his excellent performances in 2018 with a statement Golden Boot win, though Karim Benzema has sadly been ruled out of the tournament.

Further afield, Darwin Nunez, Leandro Trossard, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr and Lautaro Martinez have all been in fine fettle over the last few months at club level, making the battle even more exciting.

As it stands, England captain Kane is the man to beat but it would be foolish to write off some of the game’s biggest names.

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot standings

World Cup top scorers will appear here as the goals go in...