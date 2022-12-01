What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages

Josh Burrows
·6 min read
Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale/What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages - REUTERS
Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale/What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages - REUTERS

The World Cup knockout stages are beginning to shape up, and Gareth Southgate's have booked their place in the last-16 after brushing Wales aside in their final group game.

The other sides who have secured their spot in the knockouts so far are Brazil, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Senegal, the USA, Australia, Argentina and Poland.

The remaining places will be filled in the coming days, with the fate of Germany of keen interest to fans after their opening game shock defeat to Japan.

Sixteen teams progress to the first knockout round, which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup, to the embarrassment of the hosts.

What are the group standings?

What does each team need to progress to the last 16?

In Group A

Final standings

Netherlands topped the group after beating Qatar in their final match. Senegal edged out Ecuador 2-1 to progress as runners-up. Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup and lost all three of their matches, scoring only one goal.

In Group B

Final standings

England progressed as group winners after cruising past Wales in their final game. Their 3-0 win saw the Welsh finish bottom, while the USA made it through as runners-up after squeezing past Iran in their crunch decider.

In Group C

Final standings

After losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia, Argentina completed their turnaround in fortunes by beating Poland to top the group. The Poles, despite losing to the South Americans, snuck through to the knockouts in second place on goal difference. That came after Mexico could only beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, therefore having to settle for third place, with Saudi Arabia finishing bottom of Group C.

In Group D

Final standings

France are through, and still top the group despite their surprise defeat to Tunisia in their final group game. Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 in their own final group game to qualify as runners-up in Group D, level on points with France but second on goal difference. Tunisia finished third on four points with Denmark, many people's dark horse pre-tournament, picked up a single point in fourth.

In Group E

Remaining fixtures

  • Japan vs Spain (December 1, 7pm)

  • Costa Rica vs Germany (December 1, 7pm)

Spain top the standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final game to progress. A win would send them through to the knockout round in first place. Germany need to win against Costa Rica and their hopes then depend on Japan losing. If Japan draw it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan.

If Japan beat Spain, they're through. They would also go through if both remaining matches end with a draw, but they're out if they lose to Spain or if they draw with Spain and Costa Rica beat Germany.

Costa Rica can still qualify if they beat Germany. Even if they draw, they would go through as long as Spain beat Japan. But if Spain lose then goal difference will apply. A draw in both games or a defeat means Costa Rica are going home.

In Group F

Remaining fixtures

Croatia need only a draw in their final game against third-placed Belgium, who are a point behind after losing to Morocco, to guarantee a knockout spot. Belgium must beat Croatia to stay in the competition. Morocco can guarantee their progress by beating Canada, who are now out.

In Group G

Remaining fixtures

  • Serbia vs Switzerland (December 2, 7pm)

  • Cameron vs Brazil (December 2, 7pm)

Brazil lead the group on six points and have already qualified after their second consecutive win, against Switzerland. A draw or a win would see them go through as group winners.

A win for Switzerland, who are second on three points, against Serbia would see them also qualify, though a point would also be enough if Cameroon failed to beat Brazil. A point might also be enough if Cameroon beat Brazil but by only a goal as they would be level on points and goal difference, so the tie-breaker would be on goals scored. Switzerland currently have one goal to their name and Cameroon have three, so that means that Switzerland would need to draw at least 4-4 for that to be a possibility. If Switzerland lose, they are out.

Cameroon and Serbia, on one point each, both need to win to stand any chance of going through, with the other result going their way.

In Group H

Remaining fixtures

  • South Korea vs Portugal (December 2, 3pm)

  • Ghana vs Uruguay (December 2, 3pm)

Group H is similar to Group G in that Portugal are already through with six points and will top the group should they get a draw or a win against South Korea.

Ghana, in second on three points, will guarantee progress with a win against Uruguay, though a point will be enough if South Korea fail to beat Portugal. It might also be enough if South Korea beat Portugal but only by a goal, as both teams would be level on goal difference, but Ghana potentially ahead on goals scored. This is all obviously dependent on how many goals each team scores in those final games. If Ghana lose, they are out.

South Korea and Uruguay, on one point each, both need to win to have any chance of progression, with the other result going their way.

What is the knockout schedule?

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - Netherlands vs USA, 3pm
Match 50 - Argentina vs Australia, 7pm

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - France vs Poland, 3pm 
Match 51 - England vs Senegal, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - Winner of Group E vs Runner-up in Group F, 3pm 
Match 54 - Winner of Group G vs Runner-up in Group H, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - Winner of Group F vs Runner-up in Group E, 3pm
Match 56 - Winner of Group H vs Runner-up in Group G, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

QF1 - Winner of Match 53 vs Winner Match 54, 3pm
QF2 - Winner of Match 49 vs Winner Match 50, 7pm

Saturday, December 10

QF3 - Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56, 3pm
QF4 - Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52, 7pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs Winner QF2, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

SF2 - Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2, 3pm

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Lusail Stadium, 3pm

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Penn State deans: Tracy Langkilde talks cats, nature — and Vegemite vs. peanut butter

    Langkilde, who lived in Australia and South Africa, is Dean of the Eberly College of Science.

  • Biden hosts Macron Thursday for the president's first state dinner. Here's what to know.

    President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron for the Biden's first state dinner. The two leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting.

  • England vs Senegal, World Cup 2022 last 16: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

    Gareth Southgate's England have reached the knockouts of the 2022 Qatar World Cup following victory over Wales in their final group game.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

    Longtime MLB manager and former Yankees star Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile