Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale/What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages - REUTERS

The World Cup knockout stages are beginning to shape up, and Gareth Southgate's have booked their place in the last-16 after brushing Wales aside in their final group game.

The other sides who have secured their spot in the knockouts so far are Brazil, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Senegal, the USA, Australia, Argentina and Poland.

The remaining places will be filled in the coming days, with the fate of Germany of keen interest to fans after their opening game shock defeat to Japan.

Sixteen teams progress to the first knockout round, which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup, to the embarrassment of the hosts.

What are the group standings?

What does each team need to progress to the last 16?

In Group A

Final standings

Netherlands topped the group after beating Qatar in their final match. Senegal edged out Ecuador 2-1 to progress as runners-up. Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup and lost all three of their matches, scoring only one goal.

In Group B

Final standings

England progressed as group winners after cruising past Wales in their final game. Their 3-0 win means Wales finished bottom, while the USA made it through as runners-up after squeezing past Iran in their crunch decider.

In Group C

Final standings

After losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia, Argentina completed their turnaround in fortunes by beating Poland to top the group. Poland, despite losing to the South Americans, snuck through to the knockouts in second place on goal difference. That came after Mexico could only beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, therefore having to settle for third place, with Saudi Arabia finishing bottom.

In Group D

Final standings

France are through, and still top the group despite their surprise defeat to Tunisia in their final group game. Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 in their own final group game to qualify as runners-up, level on points with France but second on goal difference. Tunisia finished third on four points while Denmark, many people's dark horse pre-tournament, picked up a single point in fourth.

In Group E

Remaining fixtures

Japan vs Spain (December 1, 7pm)

Costa Rica vs Germany (December 1, 7pm)

Spain top the standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final game to progress. A win would send them through to the knockout round in first place. Germany need to win against Costa Rica and their hopes then depend on Japan losing. If Japan draw it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan.

If Japan beat Spain, they're through. They would also go through if both remaining matches end with a draw, but they're out if they lose to Spain or if they draw with Spain and Costa Rica beat Germany.

Costa Rica can still qualify if they beat Germany. Even if they draw, they would go through as long as Spain beat Japan. But if Spain lose then goal difference will apply. A draw in both games or a defeat means Costa Rica are going home.

In Group F

Final standings

Morocco went through as surprise group winners on seven points after their 2-1 win over Canada. Croatia managed to hold on to second place after a 0-0 draw with Belgium in a match that will be remembered for the hat-trick of golden opportunities missed late on by Romelu Lukaku.

In Group G

Remaining fixtures

Serbia vs Switzerland (December 2, 7pm)

Cameron vs Brazil (December 2, 7pm)

Brazil lead the group on six points and have already qualified after their second consecutive win, against Switzerland. A draw or a win would see them go through as group winners.

A win for Switzerland, who are second on three points, against Serbia would see them also qualify, though a point would also be enough if Cameroon failed to beat Brazil. A point might also be enough if Cameroon beat Brazil but by only a goal as they would be level on points and goal difference, so the tie-breaker would be on goals scored. Switzerland currently have one goal to their name and Cameroon have three, so that means that Switzerland would need to draw at least 4-4 for that to be a possibility. If Switzerland lose, they are out.

Cameroon and Serbia, on one point each, both need to win to stand any chance of going through, with the other result going their way.

In Group H

Remaining fixtures

South Korea vs Portugal (December 2, 3pm)

Ghana vs Uruguay (December 2, 3pm)

Group H is similar to Group G in that Portugal are already through with six points and will top the group should they get a draw or a win against South Korea.

Ghana, in second on three points, will guarantee progress with a win against Uruguay, though a point will be enough if South Korea fail to beat Portugal. It might also be enough if South Korea beat Portugal but only by a goal, as both teams would be level on goal difference, but Ghana potentially ahead on goals scored. This is all obviously dependent on how many goals each team scores in those final games. If Ghana lose, they are out.

South Korea and Uruguay, on one point each, both need to win to have any chance of progression, with the other result going their way.

What is the knockout schedule?

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - Netherlands vs USA, 3pm

Match 50 - Argentina vs Australia, 7pm

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - France vs Poland, 3pm

Match 51 - England vs Senegal, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - Winner of Group E vs Croatia, 3pm

Match 54 - Winner of Group G vs Runner-up in Group H, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - Morocco vs Runner-up in Group E, 3pm

Match 56 - Winner of Group H vs Runner-up in Group G, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

QF1 - Winner of Match 53 vs Winner Match 54, 3pm

QF2 - Winner of Match 49 vs Winner Match 50, 7pm

Saturday, December 10

QF3 - Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56, 3pm

QF4 - Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52, 7pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs Winner QF2, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

SF2 - Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2, 3pm

Sunday, December 18

Lusail Stadium, 3pm