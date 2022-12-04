World Cup 2022: England’s route to the final and group stage standings - Franck Fife/AFP

Will England and Gareth Southgate end 56 years of hurt at the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Will Brazil live up to their favourites tag and lift the trophy? Or will a dark horse emerge triumphant?

The long-awaited tournament kicked off on November 20 with the host nation losing to Ecuador in Group A... and becoming the first team knocked out of their own tournament a few days later. In total the tournament will host 64 games for a feast of football that runs until December 18.

You can pick your most likely winner with The Telegraph's World Cup predictor. Now the group stages are finished, choose who you think will navigate best through the knockouts.

There's also the small matter of the race for the Golden Boot. See the latest standings in that competition (France's Kylian Mbappe is firmly in the driving seat) in our at-a-glance guide to the 2022 World Cup in numbers.

What is England's World Cup 2022 schedule?

Last 16

After winning Group B, the Three Lions played Group A runners-up Senegal in the first knockout round on Sunday, beating them 3-0.

Quarter-finals

England's quarter-final is at 7pm on Saturday, December 10. It will be against France, who brushed aside Poland in the round of 16.

There are two quarter-finals the day before, at 3pm and 7pm, and another at 3pm on the Saturday.

Semi-finals

If England reach the semi-finals, they could meet either Spain or Portugal. The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14. England would be playing on the latter date.

Final

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. If England are in the final, they could be pitted against Argentina or Brazil.

What are the other teams to keep an eye on?

Other leading teams include reigning champions France, who won Group D, and who England will meet in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Japan and Spain qualified from Group E, while Portugal and South Korea emerged from Group H.

Brazil, the five-time champions, progressed from Group G as group winners, with Switzerland finishing as runners-up.

Fellow South Americans Argentina were also tipped to go far in this year’s tournament, but were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening game in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history before battling through to eventually finish as Group C winners.

They then beat Australia 2-1 in the last 16, and will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, after Louis van Gaal's men were 3-1 victors over the USA.

Which group were England in?

England were drawn in Group B alongside Wales, Iran and the USA.

The Three Lions started with a 6-2 win over Iran while Wales drew 1-1 with the USA. Wales lost their second game to Iran before Gareth Southgate's side drew 0-0 with the USA.

That set up a crucial final-game clash between the two home nations, which the Three Lions dominated to top the group and send Wales packing from their first World Cup in 64 years at the group stage.

What were the final group standings?