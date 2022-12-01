World Cup 2022 table: Group stage standings and England’s route to the final

Cameron Henderson
·3 min read
Lionel Messi/World Cup 2022 table: Group stage standings and England’s route to the final - AFP
Lionel Messi/World Cup 2022 table: Group stage standings and England’s route to the final - AFP

Will England and Gareth Southgate end 56 years of hurt at the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Will Brazil live up to their favourites tag and lift the trophy? Or will a dark horse emerge triumphant?

The long-awaited tournament kicked off on November 20 with the host nation losing to Ecuador in Group A... and becoming the first team knocked out of their own tournament a few days later. In total there are 64 games taking place during a feast of football that runs until December 18.

You can pick your most likely winner with The Telegraph's World Cup predictor. Select which of the teams you think will finish first, second and third place in each group. Then choose the winner of each knockout round to find out who will be crowned your World Cup champions.

What are the latest standings?

Which groups were England and Wales in?

England and Wales were both drawn in Group B.

The Three Lions started with a 6-2 win over Iran while Wales drew 1-1 with the USA. Wales lost their second game to Iran before Gareth Southgate's side drew 0-0 with the USA.

That set up a crucial final-game clash between the two home nations, which the Three Lions dominated to top the group and send Wales packing from their first World Cup in 64 years at the group stage.

What are the other teams to keep an eye on?

Other leading teams include reigning champions France, who have won Group D, and who England could meet in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Germany and Spain are battling it out alongside Costa Rica and Japan in Group E, while Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea vie for supremacy in Group H.

Brazil, the five-time champions, have progressed from Group G – which also includes Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon – but need a point in their final game to top the table.

Fellow South Americans Argentina were also tipped to go far in this year’s tournament, but were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening game in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history before battling through to eventually finish as Group C winners.

What is the World Cup 2022 schedule?

England progress as Group B winners

After winning Group B, the Three Lions will face Group A runners-up Senegal in the last-16.

The quarter-final would be against either Group D winners France, or the runner up in Group C, which contains Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland and is still to be decided.

If England reach the semi-finals, they could meet either Belgium or Portugal, contenders in Group F and H, and a potential final could see England face off against Spain, Brazil, or Germany.

Quarter-finals

The first two quarter-finals will take place on Friday, December 9, at 3pm, with the other two fixtures on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm and 7pm.

Semi-finals

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14.

Final

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

