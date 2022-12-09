World Cup 2022 sweepstake and calendar kit: Download for free ahead of Qatar - Custom image

A World Cup like no other is upon us with a mid-season, winter version of the tournament in Qatar about to get under way.

To add an extra layer of interest to one of the world's biggest sporting events, why not try our World Cup sweepstake?

We have made an easy to follow kit ready for you to download and print, before allocating each of the 32 nations to family, friends or work colleagues.

How should the money be split? Well, if you have 32 people in your office willing to play, you could make entry £5 per team with £100 for the winner, £40 for second place and £20 for third.

Alternatively, £2 per entry could be split up with £40 for the winner, £15 for second place, £9 for third place.

Simply click below to print and get ready for a manic month of football.

Want to know more about the team you draw? Have a read of our extensive guide to all of the teams at the tournament.

If you're feeling extremely lucky, give our World Cup predictor a go and try to find the winner. It could provide a surprise name.

The pre-tournament odds suggested Brazil and Argentina were the favourites to lift the famous gold trophy, although Lionel Messi's Argentina suffered an opening round slip up against Saudi Arabia. Brazil, meanwhile, are safely through to the knockouts, as are holders France, who have impressed with Kylian Mbappe leading the line superbly. Even without injuryed midfield mainstays Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, they are looking very strong.

Gareth Southgate's England are looking to take that extra step to a major trophy after losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy, and could book their place in the knockouts with victory over Wales.

Germany has suffered a stuttering start to the tournament, but drew with Spain in their most recent game to avert yet another group stage exit. Portugal are through to the last-16 with Bruno Ferndandes and Cristiano Ronaldo impressing.

To help you keep on top of all the dates and kick off times, you can print off our schedule and wallchart here.

Simply click on the images below