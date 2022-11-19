World Cup 2022 sweepstake and calendar kit: Download for free ahead of Qatar

Daniel Zeqiri
·2 min read
World Cup 2022 sweepstake and calendar kit: Download for free ahead of Qatar - Custom image
World Cup 2022 sweepstake and calendar kit: Download for free ahead of Qatar - Custom image

A World Cup like no other is upon us with a mid-season, winter version of the tournament in Qatar about to get under way.

To add an extra layer of interest to one of the world's biggest sporting events, why not try our World Cup sweepstake?

We have made an easy to follow kit ready for you to download and print, before allocating each of the 32 nations to family, friends or work colleagues.

How should the money be split? Well, if you have 32 people in your office willing to play, you could make entry £5 per team with £100 for the winner, £40 for second place and £20 for third.

Alternatively, £2 per entry could be split up with £40 for the winner, £15 for second place, £9 for third place.

Simply click below to print and get ready for a manic month of football.

Want to know more about the team you draw? Have a read of our extensive guide to all of the teams at the tournament.

If you're feeling extremely lucky, give our World Cup predictor a go and try to find the winner. It could provide a surprise name.

The odds suggest Brazil and Argentina are the favourites to lift the famous gold trophy. Eight of the 10 World Cups held outside of Europe have produced a South American winner, though Spain's 2010 triumph in South Africa and Germany 2014 in Brazil bucked the trend.

Holders France are serious contenders but will be without midfield mainstays Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, while Gareth Southgate's England are looking to take that extra step to a major trophy after losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy.

Spain possess some enviable midfield talent but lack a striker of proven pedigree, while the same can be said of Germany. It remains to be seen how Portugal will react to talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's public fall-out with club Manchester United.

To help you keep on top of all the dates and kick off times, you can print off our schedule and wallchart here.

Simply click on the images below

