World Cup 2022: Senegal dedicate win to Papa Bouba Diop

·4 min read
Senegal players with a banner of Papa Bouba Diop
Senegal players celebrated their win over Ecuador in front of their supporters with a banner of Papa Bouba Diop

Fifa World Cup

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Senegal players dedicated their World Cup win over Ecuador to the late Papa Bouba Diop, who starred for the country at the 2002 finals.

Their 2-1 win over the South Americans on Tuesday, which sealed the West Africans' progress to the last 16, where they will meet England, fell on the second anniversary of the midfielder's death aged 42.

Diop scored the winning goal as debutants Senegal shocked holders France in the opening game of the tournament 20 years ago.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband against Ecuador with '19' - Diop's shirt number - on it and said he would give his man of the match award to Diop's family.

"We knew the anniversary of his death was something very important for his family," the Chelsea centre-back said.

"We wanted to pay homage to him, he made me dream when I was a boy. We wanted to commemorate the great player he was. He's a legend of Senegalese football."

Diop helped Senegal reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Japan and South Korea, making them just the second African team to reach that stage of the finals after Cameroon in 1990.

Nicknamed 'The Wardrobe', he later had spells in England with Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

After an opening defeat by the Netherlands and victory over host Qatar, the African champions went into their final Group A game against Ecuador knowing they had to win to make the knock-out stages - and their victory has set up a first ever clash with England in the last 16.

"We knew we wanted to play in his honour, this wasn't something we were going to let slip," Koulibaly, 31, added.

"It was important for us as a team to make our families and Papa's family proud. I will give his family the trophy in his honour."

After the match, celebrating Senegal players held up a banner with a picture of Diop, who scored three goals at the 2002 finals, which said 'True Lion Never Dies' in front of their supporters.

Senegal's links to the 2002 side run deep, with the then captain Aliou Cisse now national coach and striker El Hadji Diouf with the side in Qatar as a team ambassador.

Another member of that squad, midfielder Alassane N'Dour, said the current side had done Diop proud.

"Before the game we talked to the players to say he used to be a lion on the pitch, so just play like him when he used to play," N'Dour told BBC Sport Africa.

"We are very proud and this is a very good memorial for him. We are very happy. We know that where he is now, he's happy to see the boys playing like him."

A message of support from absent Mane

Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates his goal against Ecuador
Kalidou Koulibaly, who scored the winner against Ecuador, wore a special armband to remember Diop

Meanwhile, Koulibaly, whose goal was his first in 67 appearances for Senegal, revealed his side had been inspired by a pre-game message from Sadio Mane.

The Bayern Munich forward is Senegal's all-time record goalscorer with 34, but was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

"He sent us a message before the game. Even though he is not here, he is with us," Koulibaly said.

"When it came to his injury, I think two-thirds of the world probably doubted we would be able to qualify. The only ones who thought we could still qualify were the African people and the Senegalese people.

"After his injury, there was more pressure on the team leaders, but everyone stepped up. We fear no-one. We are a good team with a lot of talent.

"Yes, Sadio is a star - he is a symbol of the Senegalese football team - but there are 11 players on a football field. This is their time to shine."

If they are to become the first African team to reach the quarter-finals for the second time, Senegal must beat England when they meet at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

Senegal fans with a Papa Bouba Diop shirt
Some Senegal fans brought a Diop shirt to the match against Ecuador
Papa Bouba Diop celebrates his goal against France at the 2002 World Cup
Diop played every minute for Senegal at the 2002 finals and, as well as his winner against France, scored twice against Uruguay

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal - Ismaila Sarr & Kalidou Koulibaly put Africans into last 16

    Kalidou Koulibaly's volley sends Senegal into the World Cup's knockout stages as they eliminate Ecuador at a rowdy Khalifa Stadium.

  • Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'

    "That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give

  • 9 Times Kids Were Brutally Honest To Their Long-Suffering Parents

    "My toddler mooed at me as I stepped out the shower."

  • LeAnn Rimes Just Hit Hawaii With Her 6-Pack Abs In A Bikini On IG

    LeAnn Rimes is flaunting her toned abs and legs in a new Instagram while doing yoga on the beach. LeAnn is all about fitting in workouts while she's on the go.

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.