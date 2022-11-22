World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Lionel Messi makes debut as Argentina faces Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi (10) looks on during an international friendly soccer game between Argentina and Jamaica on Sept. 27. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Groups C and D get underway on Tuesday in the first four-match day of the 2022 World Cup. Two of the biggest favorites to win the World Cup play their first matches as Argentina starts the day against Saudi Arabia and France meets Australia in the nightcap.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

5 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1

Saudi Arabia could be the worst team in the tournament and it’ll be a significant surprise if it doesn’t finish last in Group C. The juice is heavily weighted to the over — three goals or more is at -165 — but the value on Argentina to win just isn’t there. We like the chances of three or more goals in this one.

Mexico vs. Poland

11 a.m. ET Tuesday, Fox

This is an incredibly even matched game. And we’re wondering if not losing is going to be more important to both teams than taking risks to go for the win. It’s hard to see the loser of this game advancing to the knockout round so we’re going to say that both teams play this conservatively and it ends up in a tie.

Denmark vs. Tunisia

8 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1

Oddsmakers aren’t keen on too many goals being scored in this one. The under is at -150. Tunisia could be a sneakily solid side, though it's clearly the third-best team in the group. Denmark should continue its fine form since Euro 2020 and get the win here. We’ll take the Danes straight up in what could be a 1-0 or 2-0 win.

France vs. Australia

2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Fox

France at least doesn’t have to start the World Cup against Denmark as it plays a lineup that looks a lot different than the team that won the 2018 World Cup. As you likely know by now, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are all out with injury and Raphael Varane and Joules Kounde are recovering from injuries. France should win this one easily and under 2.5 goals at +105 feels like our preferred play. This is a team that tends to play conservatively even with all its stars in the lineup.