World Cup 2022 scores, updates: France vs. Australia

Groups C and D get underway on Tuesday in the first four-match day of the 2022 World Cup. Argentina was one of the biggest favorites to win the World Cup but was stunned in its opener by Saudi Arabia as Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari found the net in a 2-1 upset win.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Tunisia and Mexico and Poland finished as scoreless draws.

France vs. Australia

2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Fox

France at least doesn’t have to start the World Cup against Denmark as it plays a lineup that looks a lot different than the team that won the 2018 World Cup. As you likely know by now, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are all out with injury and Raphael Varane and Joules Kounde are recovering from injuries. France should win this one easily and under 2.5 goals at +105 feels like our preferred play. This is a team that tends to play conservatively even with all its stars in the lineup.