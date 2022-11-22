World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Denmark vs. Tunisia
Groups C and D get underway on Tuesday in the first four-match day of the 2022 World Cup. Argentina was one of the biggest favorites to win the World Cup but was stunned in its opener by Saudi Arabia as Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari found the net in a 2-1 upset win.
Denmark vs. Tunisia
8 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1
Oddsmakers aren’t keen on too many goals being scored in this one. The under is at -150. Tunisia could be a sneakily solid side, though it's clearly the third-best team in the group. Denmark should continue its fine form since Euro 2020 and get the win here. We’ll take the Danes straight up in what could be a 1-0 or 2-0 win.
Mexico vs. Poland
11 a.m. ET Tuesday, Fox
This is an incredibly even matched game. And we’re wondering if not losing is going to be more important to both teams than taking risks to go for the win. It’s hard to see the loser of this game advancing to the knockout round so we’re going to say that both teams play this conservatively and it ends up in a tie.
France vs. Australia
2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Fox
France at least doesn’t have to start the World Cup against Denmark as it plays a lineup that looks a lot different than the team that won the 2018 World Cup. As you likely know by now, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are all out with injury and Raphael Varane and Joules Kounde are recovering from injuries. France should win this one easily and under 2.5 goals at +105 feels like our preferred play. This is a team that tends to play conservatively even with all its stars in the lineup.
Schmeichel punches away the resulting corner before Skhiri hits it over from outside the box.
What a stop from Schmeichel! One-on-one, Jebali's chip is flicked over by the former Leicester man who made himself big, staying on his feet rather than going down early.
Kristensen runs down the right looking to get onto the end of Olsen's pass, but it rolls out for a goal-kick.
Laidouni skips past a number of Demark defenders with Tunisia players streaming forward. However, he gets his pass forward all wrong, with the ball rolling back to the Denmark defense.
Ambitious attempt from Hojbjerg. He retrieves a wild corner from Eriksen before cutting inside from the left outside the box and curling the ball straight at Dahmen.
Kjaer picks out Olsen who runs behind the Tunisia defense. One-on-one on the right of the box, Abdi comes across to slide the ball away.
Delaney bursts down the right and looks to flick the ball towards Kristensen who moved inside, but his pass is intercepted.
Kristensen gets a yellow for Denmark
Tunisia's Jebali has the ball in the net, but he is offside. He was the only man inside the Denmark half before poking it past Schmeichel. The striker knew he was offside.
Eriksen curls a free-kick into the Tunisia box that is flicked away by Meriah and out for a corner.