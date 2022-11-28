World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Raphael Guerreiro (L) share a joke during a training session on Nov. 27. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Brazil will be shorthanded for its game against Switzerland while Portugal and Uruguay meet in the game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

11 a.m. ET Monday, Fox

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo because of ankle injuries but this is one of the deepest teams in the tournament. Switzerland’s long odds are enticing given the upsets so far in this World Cup, but Brazil should take care of business. Under 2.5 goals at -115 is our play.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox

Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.