World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Portugal vs. Uruguay
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Brazil will be shorthanded for its game against Switzerland while Portugal and Uruguay meet in the game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.
Brazil vs. Switzerland
11 a.m. ET Monday, Fox
Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo because of ankle injuries but this is one of the deepest teams in the tournament. Switzerland’s long odds are enticing given the upsets so far in this World Cup, but Brazil should take care of business. Under 2.5 goals at -115 is our play.
Portugal vs. Uruguay
2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox
Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.
Good one-touch play between Casemiro and Fred puts Richarlison through on goal again, but a poor first touch from the striker sends the ball behind for a goal kick.
Embolo holds off the attention of Silva and Switzerland play it wide to Rodriguez. He crosses from deep, but the ball is volleyed clear by Militao before any yellow shirts can get to it.
Brazil is keeping possession early on here but without too much danger.
Xhaka flicks a long pass forward for Embolo, who has the run on Marquinhos, but Alisson comes well out of his area to clear the ball forward.
After Vinicius wins a free-kick down the left touchline, Raphinha drills the ball into the box, and Richarlison just mistimes a glancing header that would have certainly caused problems!
Just one change for Switzerland, with 20-year-old winger Fabian Rieder coming in for Xerdan Shaqiri. He’ll be looking to supply Breel Embolo with plenty of ammunition up top, as the Monaco forward looks to add to the World Cup account he opened against Cameroon.
Brazil’s headline absentee is Neymar, who picked up a nasty ankle injury against Serbia and will miss the remainder of the group stage. His teammates will be hoping to get the job of qualifying for the knockouts done in his absence. The Selecao are also missing Danilo at right-back, with Eder Militao and Fred coming in for him and Neymar respectively.
We are underway in Brazil vs. Switzerland!
That's full time.
Ghana 3, South Korea 2
South Korea is pushing almost every player into the box, searching for a vital equalizer.