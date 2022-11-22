World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, times, group stages and finals

Daniel Zeqiri
The Qatar 2022 World Cup kicked off on November 20, with the opening game seeing the hosts lose 2-0 to Ecuador.

England, who flew to Qatar last Tuesday, played in the second game of the tournament, which saw Gareth Southgate's side scoring six against Iran, with Bukayo Saka grabbing two.

The Three Lions will also come up against USA and Wales in the group stage.

England's team sessions have moved to the morning in order to deal with the soaring temperatures.

James Maddison missed England's opener against Iran after struggling with a knee injury he sustained during Leicester's final Premier League match against West Ham

Here is the confirmed fixture list in full, right the way up to the final on December 18.

Group stage fixtures

Sunday, November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

Monday, November 21

England 6 Iran 2

Senegal 0 v Holland 2

USA 1 Wales 1

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Lusail Stadium, 10am (GMT). 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Denmark v Tunisia: Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Mexico v Poland: Stadium 974, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

France v Australia: Al Janoub Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time,  2pm (ET)

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco v Croatia: Al Bayt Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Germany v Japan: Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Spain v Costa Rica: Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Belgium v Canada: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland v Cameroon: Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Uruguay v South Korea: Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT) 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Portugal v Ghana: Stadium 974, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Brazil v Serbia: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Friday, November 25

Wales v Iran: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Qatar v Senegal: Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Holland v Ecuador: Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

England v USA: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia v Australia: Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Poland v Saudi Arabia: Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

France v Denmark: Stadium 974, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Argentina v Mexico: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Sunday, November 27

Japan v Costa Rica: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Belgium v Morocco: Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Croatia v Canada: Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Spain v Germany: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Monday, November 28

Cameroon v Serbia : Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

South Korea v Ghana: Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Brazil v Switzerland: Stadium 974, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Portugal v Uruguay: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Tuesday, November 29

Holland v Qatar: Al Bayt Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Ecuador v Senegal: Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Iran v USA: Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Wales v England: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Daniel Sturridge scores against Wales at Euro 2016 - World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, times, group stages and finals - AP/Michel Spingler
Wednesday, November 30

Australia v Denmark: Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Tunisia v France: Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Poland v Argentina: Stadium 974, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Thursday, December 1

Croatia v Belgium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Canada v Morocco: Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm (GMT),  6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Japan v Spain: Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Costa Rica v Germany: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Friday, December 2

Ghana v Uruguay: Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

South Korea v Portugal: Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Serbia v Switzerland: Stadium 974, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Cameroon v Brazil: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Last 16 fixtures

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - 1A v 2B - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 50 - 1C v 2D - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - 1D v 2C - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 51 - 1B v 2A - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - 1E v 2F - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 54 - 1G v 2H - Stadium 947, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - 1F v 2E - Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 56 - 1H v 2G - Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Match 57 - Winner of Match 49 v Winner Match 50 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Match 58 - Winner of Match 53 v Winner Match 54 - Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Saturday, December 10

Match 59 - Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Match 60 - Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 61 - Winner Match 57 v Winner Match 58 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Wednesday, December 14

Match 62 - Winner Match 59 v Winner Match 60 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63 - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Match 64 - Lusail Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

